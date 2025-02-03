Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH EVIDA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 13 Triệu

At EBOOST, business analysis is about understanding our customer’s and company’s needs and identify solutions to business problems. A big part of that is done by gathering and analysing data, researching business processes, and making recommendations to the team. If you are a person who loves the rewarding challenge of crunching numbers and derive insightful business decisions out it – and supporting to drive revenue, we want to hear from you.

Responsibilities of this role

• Identify business issues: Understand needs and identify business problems.

• Gather and analyse data: Collect data about market, customers and operations.

• Propose solutions: Propose data-driven solutions to business problems.

• Make recommendations: Make reports with recommendations to team & management.

• Analyse impact: Analyse the potential impact of recommendations.

• Report and monitor: Create insightful dashboards and analytical charts to solve business issues, regularly report specific set performance indicators and derive recommendations.

• Manage data: Handle and regularly clean data.

• Bridge the gap: Act as an intermediary between management, digital teams, sales and marketing.