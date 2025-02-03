Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH EVIDA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 13 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH EVIDA
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 6 - 13 Triệu
At EBOOST, business analysis is about understanding our customer’s and company’s needs and identify solutions to business problems. A big part of that is done by gathering and analysing data, researching business processes, and making recommendations to the team. If you are a person who loves the rewarding challenge of crunching numbers and derive insightful business decisions out it – and supporting to drive revenue, we want to hear from you.
Responsibilities of this role
• Identify business issues: Understand needs and identify business problems.
• Gather and analyse data: Collect data about market, customers and operations.
• Propose solutions: Propose data-driven solutions to business problems.
• Make recommendations: Make reports with recommendations to team & management.
• Analyse impact: Analyse the potential impact of recommendations.
• Report and monitor: Create insightful dashboards and analytical charts to solve business issues, regularly report specific set performance indicators and derive recommendations.
• Manage data: Handle and regularly clean data.
• Bridge the gap: Act as an intermediary between management, digital teams, sales and marketing.
Với Mức Lương 6 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Fresher or 1-2 years of business experience.
• Good communication skills (VN & EN)
• Metrics-driven mind, very diligent approach, critical thinking and good problem-solving skills
• Basic level of coding in xls or sql
• Able to work in team and independent – can do attitude
Tại Công ty TNHH EVIDA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH EVIDA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
