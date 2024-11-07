Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 3, tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ thông tin khác Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu

Developing .Net Enterprise Applications for big clients in Singapore, US and Europe;

Develop both back-end and front-end parts of software systems using the latest technologies and management tools;

Work and develop yourself in the young Agile-transforming environment;

Communicate with professional teams and clients all over the world.

Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 2 years of experience in .Net Development: WebAPI, ORM, IIS;

Experience with Javascript frameworks such as Angular;

Databases: MSSQL, MySQL, OracleDB…;

Experience with CI/CD, Docker containers, caching techniques;

Strong working knowledge of Data Structures and Algorithms, Object Oriented Design;

Architecture: Monolithic, Microservices;

Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS or Azure is a plus;

Experience in requirement analyzing, preparing estimates and defining technical solutions;

Deliver clean code with an emphasis on quality, simplicity, and maintainability;

Ability to learn and adapt to modern technology quickly;

Self-management and teamwork-minded;

Having completed studies related to information technology;

Ability to communicate with clients by spoken English (above basic level)

Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 35M;

Probation salary is 100% of official salary;

13th-month salary and performance review twice a year;

Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New year, Lunar New Year);

Project Bonuses;

IT Certificate allowance (AWS/Azure, Outsystems, Salesforce, PMP, Agile/Scrum);

BSH Care Health Insurance;

Social, health and unemployment Insurance following Government policy;

Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly;

Work five days per week with flexible check in time;

Professional, creative and dynamic working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.