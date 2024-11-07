Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần GEM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/12/2024
Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Công nghệ thông tin khác

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ thông tin khác Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Mức lương
Đến 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 3, tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ thông tin khác Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu

Developing .Net Enterprise Applications for big clients in Singapore, US and Europe;
Develop both back-end and front-end parts of software systems using the latest technologies and management tools;
Work and develop yourself in the young Agile-transforming environment;
Communicate with professional teams and clients all over the world.

Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 2 years of experience in .Net Development: WebAPI, ORM, IIS;
Experience with Javascript frameworks such as Angular;
Databases: MSSQL, MySQL, OracleDB…;
Experience with CI/CD, Docker containers, caching techniques;
Strong working knowledge of Data Structures and Algorithms, Object Oriented Design;
Architecture: Monolithic, Microservices;
Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS or Azure is a plus;
Experience in requirement analyzing, preparing estimates and defining technical solutions;
Deliver clean code with an emphasis on quality, simplicity, and maintainability;
Ability to learn and adapt to modern technology quickly;
Self-management and teamwork-minded;
Having completed studies related to information technology;
Ability to communicate with clients by spoken English (above basic level)

Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 35M;
Probation salary is 100% of official salary;
13th-month salary and performance review twice a year;
Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New year, Lunar New Year);
Project Bonuses;
IT Certificate allowance (AWS/Azure, Outsystems, Salesforce, PMP, Agile/Scrum);
BSH Care Health Insurance;
Social, health and unemployment Insurance following Government policy;
Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly;
Work five days per week with flexible check in time;
Professional, creative and dynamic working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3, Tòa nhà The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-net-developer-thu-nhap-toi-35-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job244429
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân Viên Triển Khai thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Tuyển Marketing thu nhập 500 - 1.000 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Hạn nộp: 04/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Design thu nhập 18 - 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Tuyển Business Development thu nhập Tới 1.000 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Hạn nộp: 04/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Java Developer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NashTech
Tuyển Engineer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
NashTech
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Developer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ Jinye Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập Trình Viên thu nhập 20 - 40 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Bắc Giang
Công ty TNHH công nghệ Jinye Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Bắc Giang Đã hết hạn 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN G-SUN GROUP
Tuyển Trưởng Phòng Kinh Doanh thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN G-SUN GROUP
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân Viên Triển Khai thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Tuyển Marketing thu nhập 500 - 1.000 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Hạn nộp: 04/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Design thu nhập 18 - 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Tuyển Business Development thu nhập Tới 1.000 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Hạn nộp: 04/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Java Developer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NashTech
Tuyển Engineer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
NashTech
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Developer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ Jinye Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập Trình Viên thu nhập 20 - 40 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Bắc Giang
Công ty TNHH công nghệ Jinye Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Bắc Giang Đã hết hạn 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN G-SUN GROUP
Tuyển Trưởng Phòng Kinh Doanh thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN G-SUN GROUP
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất