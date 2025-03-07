Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Mazii Job làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 50 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Số 33, Tô Vĩnh Diện, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 50 Triệu

Market Research: Analyze and assess the IT outsourcing market, identify trends and customer needs to create effective business development strategie

Prospecting: Identify, approach, and build a list of potential corporate clients through various channels such as LinkedIn, networking, technology conferences, and business events.

Technology Solutions Consulting: Understand customer needs and propose suitable technology solutions from the company's service offerings (including softwa development, IT outsourcing services, etc.).

Client Relationship Management: Establish and maintain long-term relationships with current and potential business partners, ensuring customer satisfaction and fostering long-term partnerships.

Sales Strategy Development: Collaborate with related departments such as Marketing and Engineering to create specific business strategies that align with t company's growth objectives.

Project Planning and Execution: Monitor project execution from contract signing to completion, ensuring all stages run smoothly and meet client requirements.

Negotiation and Contract Signing: Hold meetings and direct negotiations with clients, prepare and negotiate contract terms, ensuring maximum benefits for t company.

Sales Performance Analysis: Regularly track and report business performance, analyze revenue data, evaluate results, and adjust business strategies if needed.

International Business Development: Focus on developing international clients, utilizing English proficiency to communicate, negotiate, and work with forei partners.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Around 1 - 5 years of experience Sales B2B in the IT outsourcing industry.

Fluency in English (all four skills: Listening, Speaking, Reading, Writing), capable of working with international clients.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to persuade and build relationships with clients at various levels.

Strong analytical skills and deep understanding of the technology market, especially in the outsourcing field.

Good planning and time management skills, able to work under pressure to achieve sales targets.

Proactive, ambitious, with a strong sense of responsibility in work.

Tại Mazii Job Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1.Salary, Bonus, and Income:

Base salary: upto 25M + signing bonus/onboard after Tet holiday

Commission: attractive (discussion during the interview)

Annual salary review

2. Benefit

Project bonus, KPI bonus, holiday bonus (for public holidays and festivals)

Annual health check-up at major hospitals for all employees.

12 days of annual leave.

Birthday gifts, Happy time program, team-building activities, and regular company trips.

Full social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as required by government regulations.

Free training on the company’s language products.

Organize weekly workshops Personal Development

3. Opportunities:

Opportunity to work with new technologies in the IT industry.

Opportunity to engage in exciting, challenging projects both domestically and internationally.

Empowerment to create and innovate with youthful passion.

Learn from top experts, leaders, and talented colleagues.

Opportunity to participate in training programs to develop skills and expertise for overall career growth.

A youthful, dynamic work environment with ample opportunities for advancement, always supported by leaders and colleagues.

A culture of dedication, teamwork, listening, and sharing, with a commitment from leadership to all employees, creating an ideal environment for young, talented individuals to realize their potential.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mazii Job

