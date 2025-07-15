Tuyển Digital Marketing Winter Wolf - IEC Games làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Winter Wolf - IEC Games
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tầng 3, tòa nhà 25T1, Hoàng Đạo thúy, Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Perform tasks related to ASO (App Store Optimization);
Implement advertising campaigns on Facebook Ads, Adwords, Unity, Applovin, Ironsource;
Develop creative ideas for advertising campaigns and game product promotions, including content, images, and videos;
Analyze user needs and market trends to build online marketing programs for mobile applications.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum of 1 year of experience working with advertising networks such as Facebook, Google, etc. in the Game/IT industry;
English proficiency: IELTS 6.0 or equivalent;
Proficient in Microsoft Word and Excel;
Experience with video editing and design software such as Adobe Premiere, After Effect, Photoshop, and Illustrator is an advantage;
Being diligent, progressive, and responsible for work;
Having passion for games, especially mobile games is a plus.
Tại Winter Wolf - IEC Games Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary negotiations;
Fixed end-of-year bonus: 2 (two) months of salary;
Annual business efficiency bonus: based on product revenue, paid from 1 month to n months of salary (unlimited), depending on contribution and project role;
Performance and salary review conducted twice a year;
Lunch and parking allowances provided;
Subsidy for IELTS certification exam fee;
Subsidy for professional and job-related courses and training;
Annual subsidy of 10.000.000 VND for sport and fitness (i.e gym, dance, swimming, etc.);
Sponsorship for driving license study and exam fees;
Annual domestic and international travel opportunities;
Annual team-building activities with the team;
Working in a young, dynamic, and modern work environment;
Working 5 days per week, from Monday to Friday; days off on Saturday and Sunday;
Full insurance benefits according to the Labor Law regulations.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Winter Wolf - IEC Games
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
