Tuyển Digital Marketing Winter Wolf - IEC Games làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 3, tòa nhà 25T1, Hoàng Đạo thúy, Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Perform tasks related to ASO (App Store Optimization);

Implement advertising campaigns on Facebook Ads, Adwords, Unity, Applovin, Ironsource;

Develop creative ideas for advertising campaigns and game product promotions, including content, images, and videos;

Analyze user needs and market trends to build online marketing programs for mobile applications.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 1 year of experience working with advertising networks such as Facebook, Google, etc. in the Game/IT industry;

English proficiency: IELTS 6.0 or equivalent;

Proficient in Microsoft Word and Excel;

Experience with video editing and design software such as Adobe Premiere, After Effect, Photoshop, and Illustrator is an advantage;

Being diligent, progressive, and responsible for work;

Having passion for games, especially mobile games is a plus.

Tại Winter Wolf - IEC Games Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary negotiations;

Fixed end-of-year bonus: 2 (two) months of salary;

Annual business efficiency bonus: based on product revenue, paid from 1 month to n months of salary (unlimited), depending on contribution and project role;

Performance and salary review conducted twice a year;

Lunch and parking allowances provided;

Subsidy for IELTS certification exam fee;

Subsidy for professional and job-related courses and training;

Annual subsidy of 10.000.000 VND for sport and fitness (i.e gym, dance, swimming, etc.);

Sponsorship for driving license study and exam fees;

Annual domestic and international travel opportunities;

Annual team-building activities with the team;

Working in a young, dynamic, and modern work environment;

Working 5 days per week, from Monday to Friday; days off on Saturday and Sunday;

Full insurance benefits according to the Labor Law regulations.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Winter Wolf - IEC Games

