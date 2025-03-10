Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Health and social insurance (as per Local Labor Law). Additional health insurance package from PVI. Meal, phone, and housing allowance. Annual performance review and salary increase. Annual company trip. 12 days of annual leave. Opportunities for learning and career growth in the battery business industry, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Conduct market research to identify potential new customers and opportunities for business growth.
Enhance business performance by managing existing customer relationships, gathering insights, and resolving complaints promptly to ensure satisfaction.
Support customers by providing guidance on products, tailored solutions, and resolving technical issues.
Perform other tasks as assigned by the line manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience in a similar position is a plus, but fresh graduates are welcome to apply.
Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint).
A good command of English is a plus.
Ability to work effectively within a team environment.
Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
Willingness to travel for business trips as required.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM
