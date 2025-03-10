Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Health and social insurance (as per Local Labor Law). Additional health insurance package from PVI. Meal, phone, and housing allowance. Annual performance review and salary increase. Annual company trip. 12 days of annual leave. Opportunities for learning and career growth in the battery business industry, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Conduct market research to identify potential new customers and opportunities for business growth.

Enhance business performance by managing existing customer relationships, gathering insights, and resolving complaints promptly to ensure satisfaction.

Support customers by providing guidance on products, tailored solutions, and resolving technical issues.

Perform other tasks as assigned by the line manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Commercial, or related fields

Experience in a similar position is a plus, but fresh graduates are welcome to apply.

Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint).

A good command of English is a plus.

Ability to work effectively within a team environment.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Willingness to travel for business trips as required.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận

Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin