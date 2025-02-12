Tuyển Product Marketing Euro Healthcare Pte, LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

- Operations Management

• Develop and manage a comprehensive 5-year business plan for Vietnam,

overseeing current arrangements, product portfolios, and development

opportunities across Indochina.

• Ensure the smooth operation of the Vietnam Representative Office, aligning

activities with the strategic goals of the Head Office in Singapore.

- Regulatory Compliance and Product Registration

• Oversee compliance with all Vietnamese regulations, ensuring that business

activities adhere to relevant laws and standards.

• Maintain a strong understanding of regulatory requirements with the DAV (Drug

Administration of Vietnam) and oversee the RA (Regulatory Affairs) team's

compliance and monitoring efforts.

• Manage existing product registrations and plan for effective future registrations

over the next 5 years.

- Business Development

• Monitor local market activities, report on market trends, conduct competitor

analysis, and identify potential growth opportunities in Vietnam.

• Develop and manage relationships with key distributors and partners to ensure