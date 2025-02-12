Tuyển Product Marketing Euro Healthcare Pte, LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Euro Healthcare Pte, LTD
- Hồ Chí Minh: G920 – The Manor 2 Building, 91 Nguyen Huu Canh Street, Ward 22, Binh Thanh Dist, HCMC.
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD
- Operations Management
• Develop and manage a comprehensive 5-year business plan for Vietnam,
overseeing current arrangements, product portfolios, and development
opportunities across Indochina.
• Ensure the smooth operation of the Vietnam Representative Office, aligning
activities with the strategic goals of the Head Office in Singapore.
- Regulatory Compliance and Product Registration
• Oversee compliance with all Vietnamese regulations, ensuring that business
activities adhere to relevant laws and standards.
• Maintain a strong understanding of regulatory requirements with the DAV (Drug
Administration of Vietnam) and oversee the RA (Regulatory Affairs) team's
compliance and monitoring efforts.
• Manage existing product registrations and plan for effective future registrations
over the next 5 years.
- Business Development
• Monitor local market activities, report on market trends, conduct competitor
analysis, and identify potential growth opportunities in Vietnam.
• Develop and manage relationships with key distributors and partners to ensure
Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Euro Healthcare Pte, LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Euro Healthcare Pte, LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI