Tuyển Product Marketing Dai-Ichi Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

PURPOSE:

• Building claims guidelines and procedures for health claims to enhance expertise for prompt and accurate assessment and excellent services.

• Ensuring claim assessments are accurate and in strict compliance with the terms and conditions of the contract, while also considering equitable and reasonable factors within the permitted limits to satisfy the customer.

• Creating effective training programs of medical, underwriting & assessment for claim assessors.

• In charge of quality control & quality assurance duties.

2. ACCOUNTABILITIES:

• Delivering prompt, accurate claim assessments and excellent service to health claims in accordance with Claims Department’s guidelines and procedures.

• Approving health claims as per prescribed authority limits; resolving complex claims and/or developing recommended solutions based on good judgment, initiative and technical skills.

• Supporting department targets and company objectives as and when assigned by the line manager such as building training programs, and being in charge of quality assurance & quality control.

• Collaborating and maintaining good relationships with cross departments/functions to smoothly solve all claims-related issues and reach claims objectives.