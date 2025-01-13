Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Hmm Shipping Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Hmm Shipping Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 9
- 11 Đường Tôn Đức Thắng, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are seeking the qualified candidate for the post of Container Deposit Executive contract at our Head Office in
Ho Chi Minh with main job functions as following:
- MnR function:
Daily review the status of every box at specific depots under control. Specify the TE/TD status
Control the Reefer and Dry empty container stock damage stock, grant approval for EOR
Monitor and give depot guidance of repair under HMM, IICL, Cargo worthy criteria to save cost
Audit repair, depots under control randomly
Troubleshooting the container's quality, Reefer and Dry empty container stock issues
- 03rd party claim: verify/ Persuade/ explain consignee/ customer the damage of container which is caused by
which party and process claim
- Deposit Function: Verify the Deposit amount at depot
- Coordinate with Operation Team (OPS) for Empty Supply/Return
- Troubleshooting, Updating EDCD
- Do EQ M&R, payment daily/ weekly/ monthly/ yearly report
- Do the Seal weekly/ monthly/ yearly report
- Do report when required by Manager, Head Quarter
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Hmm Shipping Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Hmm Shipping Việt Nam
