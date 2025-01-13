Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Hmm Shipping Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking the qualified candidate for the post of Container Deposit Executive contract at our Head Office in

Ho Chi Minh with main job functions as following:

- MnR function:

Daily review the status of every box at specific depots under control. Specify the TE/TD status

Control the Reefer and Dry empty container stock damage stock, grant approval for EOR

Monitor and give depot guidance of repair under HMM, IICL, Cargo worthy criteria to save cost

Audit repair, depots under control randomly

Troubleshooting the container's quality, Reefer and Dry empty container stock issues

- 03rd party claim: verify/ Persuade/ explain consignee/ customer the damage of container which is caused by

which party and process claim

- Deposit Function: Verify the Deposit amount at depot

- Coordinate with Operation Team (OPS) for Empty Supply/Return

- Troubleshooting, Updating EDCD

- Do EQ M&R, payment daily/ weekly/ monthly/ yearly report

- Do the Seal weekly/ monthly/ yearly report

- Do report when required by Manager, Head Quarter