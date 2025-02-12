Tuyển Product Marketing Avison Young Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Avison Young Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 3rd Floor, Deutsches Haus, 33 Le Duan, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD
• Plan and develop the contents and storyline for internal and external communications, in English and Vietnamese.
• Attend media questions and research industry-related topics (combining secondary sources, interviews and studies) for content production.
• Write concise and attractive copy with a distinct voice to promote our services.
• Proofread, edit writings before publication, and ensure all-around consistency (style, fonts, images and tone).
• Interpret copywriting briefs to understand project requirements.
• Promote content on social media and stay current on trends and competitors within the editorial sphere.
• Produce captions for photos and portfolios in English and Vietnamese for social media and advertising purposes.
• Other responsibilities as assigned from time to time by the management.
Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 2 years experience in a similar position and real estate experience is an asset;
• Attending details, keen on content writing in multiple styles for multiple channels.
Tại Avison Young Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Avison Young Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
