Tuyển Product Marketing VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RAFFLES HEALTH PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RAFFLES HEALTH PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
- Hồ Chí Minh: Raffles Medical Ho Chi Minh, 285B Dien Bien Phu Street, HCMC, Viet Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
OBJECTIVE OF ROLE
To promote and market Raffles Hospital and all its services to Vietnam market through appropriate market channels with focus on digital marketing and serving the patients, their companions and corporate clients to their satisfaction.
MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
(A) SPECIFIC
1 To appoint, develop and manage associates that refer patients to Raffles Hospital.
2 To maintain data information in the respective hospital systems to track patients referred.
3 To support Vietnamese patients in handling the patients who come directly or sent by the associates where necessary.
4 To provide marketing support to increase publicity for Raffles Hospital in the local city.
5 To maintain effective relationships with corporate payers for the care of their patients.
6 To maintain and optimize a sales funnel through onsite or digital marketing, business referrals and current customers.
7 To market the hospital’s services through digital marketing, relationship management, innovative marketing strategies, and close customer support.
8 To explore different avenues to create awareness and market Raffles Hospital through local affinity partners, expatriate community, diplomatic groups any other avenues.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RAFFLES HEALTH PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RAFFLES HEALTH PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
