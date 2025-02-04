Tuyển Project Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 2,000 - 4,000 USD

Project Planning and Management:

• Develop and manage project plans, schedules, budgets, and resources for the entire project lifecycle.

• Monitor project progress and performance, ensuring alignment with the agreed-upon objectives and timelines.



Stakeholder Coordination:

• Collaborate with stakeholders, including investors, contractors,

suppliers, and government authorities, to ensure smooth project

execution.

• Act as the primary point of contact for all project-related matters.



Quality Assurance:

• Ensure that all construction work complies with relevant standards, specifications, and legal requirements.

• Conduct regular site inspections to monitor progress and address any issues.



Risk Management:

• Identify potential project risks and develop mitigation strategies.

• Respond promptly to any unforeseen challenges or changes in project scope.



Team Leadership:

• Lead, motivate, and manage the project team, including engineers, contractors, and other personnel.

• Assign tasks, monitor team performance, and provide guidance as needed.