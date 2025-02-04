Tuyển Project Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 2,000 - 4,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Navigos Search
- Nam Định: Nam Định, Thành phố Nam Định
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 4,000 USD
Project Planning and Management:
• Develop and manage project plans, schedules, budgets, and resources for the entire project lifecycle.
• Monitor project progress and performance, ensuring alignment with the agreed-upon objectives and timelines.
Stakeholder Coordination:
• Collaborate with stakeholders, including investors, contractors,
suppliers, and government authorities, to ensure smooth project
execution.
• Act as the primary point of contact for all project-related matters.
Quality Assurance:
• Ensure that all construction work complies with relevant standards, specifications, and legal requirements.
• Conduct regular site inspections to monitor progress and address any issues.
Risk Management:
• Identify potential project risks and develop mitigation strategies.
• Respond promptly to any unforeseen challenges or changes in project scope.
Team Leadership:
• Lead, motivate, and manage the project team, including engineers, contractors, and other personnel.
• Assign tasks, monitor team performance, and provide guidance as needed.
Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 4,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI