Tuyển Project Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 2,000 - 4,000 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Navigos Search

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
2,000 - 4,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Nam Định: Nam Định, Thành phố Nam Định

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 4,000 USD

Project Planning and Management:
• Develop and manage project plans, schedules, budgets, and resources for the entire project lifecycle.
• Monitor project progress and performance, ensuring alignment with the agreed-upon objectives and timelines.

Stakeholder Coordination:
• Collaborate with stakeholders, including investors, contractors,
suppliers, and government authorities, to ensure smooth project
execution.
• Act as the primary point of contact for all project-related matters.

Quality Assurance:
• Ensure that all construction work complies with relevant standards, specifications, and legal requirements.
• Conduct regular site inspections to monitor progress and address any issues.

Risk Management:
• Identify potential project risks and develop mitigation strategies.
• Respond promptly to any unforeseen challenges or changes in project scope.

Team Leadership:
• Lead, motivate, and manage the project team, including engineers, contractors, and other personnel.
• Assign tasks, monitor team performance, and provide guidance as needed.

Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 4,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

