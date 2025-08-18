Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Main Purpose of Role:

• This role is to support the Engineering function in the Product Development department. The person will have exposure to a variety of brands and be highly involved in creating some of the Best Play Experiences for children and families!

Key Responsibilities

• Evaluate product requirements and carry out feasibility study.

• Evaluate product development schedule and lead progress through

• Issue product specifications, product & tool BOM.

• Provide cost-feature trade-off directions and determine tooling optimization

• Manage model makers to develop engineering prototypes

• Propose mechanical designs and electronic solutions

• Liaise with multi-disciplinary team members, global colleagues, inland or overseas vendors

• Evaluate engineering pilot samples and provide modification directions

• On-site review on initial production line setup for inland or overseas manufacturing vendors

• Ensure production output aligning with committed target in technical perspective

• Support Engineering managers / Project Engineer in planning, executing and closing project.