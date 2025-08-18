Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Main Purpose of Role:
• This role is to support the Engineering function in the Product Development department. The person will have exposure to a variety of brands and be highly involved in creating some of the Best Play Experiences for children and families!
Key Responsibilities
• Evaluate product requirements and carry out feasibility study.
• Evaluate product development schedule and lead progress through
• Issue product specifications, product & tool BOM.
• Provide cost-feature trade-off directions and determine tooling optimization
• Manage model makers to develop engineering prototypes
• Propose mechanical designs and electronic solutions
• Liaise with multi-disciplinary team members, global colleagues, inland or overseas vendors
• Evaluate engineering pilot samples and provide modification directions
• On-site review on initial production line setup for inland or overseas manufacturing vendors
• Ensure production output aligning with committed target in technical perspective
• Support Engineering managers / Project Engineer in planning, executing and closing project.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
