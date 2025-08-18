Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu

Mức lương 40 - 50 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Việt Á, Số 9 Duy Tân, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 40 - 50 Triệu

Deliver project objectives within project scope, timeline, and budget.

Develop and execute delivery and quality management plans to support a project end-to-end.

Coordinate technical activities and aspects of the projects.

Provide regular project status reporting and in-depth analysis when required.

Build strong client relationships to increase client satisfaction and revenue opportunities.

Drive continuous project improvements and efficiencies.

Coordinate between project team members in a matrix environment.

Communicate with all stakeholders in a timely, clear, and concise manner across multiple time zones.

Manage risks and issues and undertake recovery actions as necessary.

Prepare and implement project plans, prepare reports, and project-related materials.

Solicit and use input and feedback from client, Appen managers, and ICs to help drive efficiencies and improve quality plans.

Participate in the training and mentoring of new and existing Appen staff.

Participate in program improvements, initiatives, and committee work as assigned.

Qualification Process:

1st Interview: With Appen.

2nd Interview: With the client.

Với Mức Lương 40 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree or higher, English major preferred

English proficiency of at least C1, fluent in listening, speaking, reading, and writing, suitable for use as a working language; and ability to communicate and understand Chinese

3+ years of team management experience managing a team of over 100 people, preferably in the labeling or internet industry.

Excellent communication and coordination skills, strong teamwork, high sensitivity, and good judgment.

Sharp observation, analysis, and judgment skills, strong resilience under pressure, strong self-motivation, and the ability to work overtime.

Experience in remote project management.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Gross salary: 40M – 50M.

100% salary during the 2-month probation period.

12 days of annual leave.

Annual health check-up.

Social insurance contributions based on gross salary.

Dynamic, youthful, and open-minded working environment.

Opportunity to work in a multinational company.

Provide working devices.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam

