Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Objective

The Project Secretary is responsible for supporting project operations, monitoring progress, coordinating information, and ensuring close collaboration among all project stakeholders. This role plays a central part in connecting the project management board, design team, consultants, investors, contractors, and internal departments to ensure timely, high-quality, and compliant project execution.

Project Secretary

Key Responsibilities

1. Project Scheduling & Coordination

- Monitor, track, and push project progress according to the master schedule.

- Collaborate with the technical team and stakeholders to resolve issues arising during project development.

2. Document & File Management

- Coordinate the receipt, processing, and issuance of documents between departments, contractors, and consultants.

- Manage the project documentation system to ensure efficient storage and retrieval.

- Review and verify documents before submission for approval.