Tuyển Project Manager LianLian Global Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

What You Need to Do

● Understand Regulations:

○ Stay updated with regulations on payment services

○ Support Compliance Manager in advising management and internal stakeholders on compliance with MAS laws and other applicable international standards.

● KYC/CDD responsibilities:

○ Perform KYC for onboarding customers (individuals and entities) in accordance with internal policy and MAS AML/CFT requirements for MPIs.

○ Operate and continuously improve KYC workflows; maintain relevant documentation.

○ Conduct customer risk assessment at onboarding, including identification of PEPs, adverse media, and sanctions exposure.

○ Perform continuous CDD on customers, including but not limited to periodic reviews and triggered event reviews; Re-assess customer risk ratings; refresh KYC documents as required.

● Transaction Review & Monitoring Support:

○ Review transaction-level supporting documents to evidence legitimacy and consistency with customer profile.

○ Investigate rule- and model-generated alerts and document case narratives.

● AML/CFT Responsibilities: