Tuyển Project Manager LianLian Global Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại LianLian Global Vietnam
- Hà Nội: BT2 Lô A3, Khu Đô Thị Hạ Đình, xã Tân Triều, huyện Thanh Trì, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
What You Need to Do
● Understand Regulations:
○ Stay updated with regulations on payment services
○ Support Compliance Manager in advising management and internal stakeholders on compliance with MAS laws and other applicable international standards.
● KYC/CDD responsibilities:
○ Perform KYC for onboarding customers (individuals and entities) in accordance with internal policy and MAS AML/CFT requirements for MPIs.
○ Operate and continuously improve KYC workflows; maintain relevant documentation.
○ Conduct customer risk assessment at onboarding, including identification of PEPs, adverse media, and sanctions exposure.
○ Perform continuous CDD on customers, including but not limited to periodic reviews and triggered event reviews; Re-assess customer risk ratings; refresh KYC documents as required.
● Transaction Review & Monitoring Support:
○ Review transaction-level supporting documents to evidence legitimacy and consistency with customer profile.
○ Investigate rule- and model-generated alerts and document case narratives.
● AML/CFT Responsibilities:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại LianLian Global Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LianLian Global Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI