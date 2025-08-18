Tuyển Project Manager LianLian Global Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager LianLian Global Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

LianLian Global Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/09/2025
LianLian Global Vietnam

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại LianLian Global Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: BT2 Lô A3, Khu Đô Thị Hạ Đình, xã Tân Triều, huyện Thanh Trì, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

What You Need to Do
● Understand Regulations:
○ Stay updated with regulations on payment services
○ Support Compliance Manager in advising management and internal stakeholders on compliance with MAS laws and other applicable international standards.
● KYC/CDD responsibilities:
○ Perform KYC for onboarding customers (individuals and entities) in accordance with internal policy and MAS AML/CFT requirements for MPIs.
○ Operate and continuously improve KYC workflows; maintain relevant documentation.
○ Conduct customer risk assessment at onboarding, including identification of PEPs, adverse media, and sanctions exposure.
○ Perform continuous CDD on customers, including but not limited to periodic reviews and triggered event reviews; Re-assess customer risk ratings; refresh KYC documents as required.
● Transaction Review & Monitoring Support:
○ Review transaction-level supporting documents to evidence legitimacy and consistency with customer profile.
○ Investigate rule- and model-generated alerts and document case narratives.
● AML/CFT Responsibilities:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại LianLian Global Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LianLian Global Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

LianLian Global Vietnam

LianLian Global Vietnam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: L17-11, Tầng 17, Tòa nhà Vincom Center, 72 Lê Thánh Tôn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

