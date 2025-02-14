Tuyển Quản lý Bosideng Apparel I/E Co, Ltd Limited làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 16 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

1. Manage well for all materials including fabric, trims and filling. Keep good records of receiving and distributing materials.

2. Good preparation of materials for every developing style to ensure on time material arrangment for sample room.

3. support sample room for basic extra works such as down filling job and mantain the running status of sewing equipments

Job Requests:

1. Over 5 years of experience for material management

2. Proficient in using office software

3. Hardworking attitude and strong sense of responsibility

4. Focus on team-work and can complete all tasks well assigned by superior

Requirments:

- Can make the report by English (Can be trained more during work)

- Graduate from college or above

