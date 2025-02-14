Tuyển Quản lý Bosideng Apparel I/E Co, Ltd Limited làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý Tại Bosideng Apparel I/E Co, Ltd Limited
Mức lương
16 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Bắc Giang: 349 Giáp Hải, TP Bắc Giang, Thành phố Bắc Giang
Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý Với Mức Lương 16 - 20 Triệu
1. Manage well for all materials including fabric, trims and filling. Keep good records of receiving and distributing materials.
2. Good preparation of materials for every developing style to ensure on time material arrangment for sample room.
3. support sample room for basic extra works such as down filling job and mantain the running status of sewing equipments
Với Mức Lương 16 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Job Requests:
1. Over 5 years of experience for material management
2. Proficient in using office software
3. Hardworking attitude and strong sense of responsibility
4. Focus on team-work and can complete all tasks well assigned by superior
Requirments:
- Can make the report by English (Can be trained more during work)
- Graduate from college or above
Tại Bosideng Apparel I/E Co, Ltd Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bosideng Apparel I/E Co, Ltd Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
