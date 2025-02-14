Tuyển Quản lý Bosideng Apparel I/E Co, Ltd Limited làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Quản lý Bosideng Apparel I/E Co, Ltd Limited làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu

Bosideng Apparel I/E Co, Ltd Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Bosideng Apparel I/E Co, Ltd Limited

Quản lý

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý Tại Bosideng Apparel I/E Co, Ltd Limited

Mức lương
16 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Giang: 349 Giáp Hải, TP Bắc Giang, Thành phố Bắc Giang

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý Với Mức Lương 16 - 20 Triệu

1. Manage well for all materials including fabric, trims and filling. Keep good records of receiving and distributing materials.
2. Good preparation of materials for every developing style to ensure on time material arrangment for sample room.
3. support sample room for basic extra works such as down filling job and mantain the running status of sewing equipments

Với Mức Lương 16 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job Requests:
1. Over 5 years of experience for material management
2. Proficient in using office software
3. Hardworking attitude and strong sense of responsibility
4. Focus on team-work and can complete all tasks well assigned by superior
Requirments:
- Can make the report by English (Can be trained more during work)
- Graduate from college or above

Tại Bosideng Apparel I/E Co, Ltd Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bosideng Apparel I/E Co, Ltd Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bosideng Apparel I/E Co, Ltd Limited

Bosideng Apparel I/E Co, Ltd Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô 05-06, tầng 29, tòa văn phòng Discovery Complex, 302 Cầu Giấy, Phường Dịch Vọng, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-quan-ly-thu-nhap-16tr-20tr-thang-tai-bac-giang-job304296
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Khang Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Hạn nộp: 15/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Hạn nộp: 12/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 28 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 14/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Bắc Giang Bắc Ninh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần dịch vụ công nghệ TSC Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty cổ phần dịch vụ công nghệ TSC Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần dịch vụ công nghệ TSC Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Bắc Giang Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Tuyên Quang thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CUNG ỨNG NHÂN LỰC CYC VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH CUNG ỨNG NHÂN LỰC CYC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CUNG ỨNG NHÂN LỰC CYC VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Bắc Giang Còn 105 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Du Học Và Định Cư Toàn Cầu Havina Global
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công Ty Cổ Phần Du Học Và Định Cư Toàn Cầu Havina Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Du Học Và Định Cư Toàn Cầu Havina Global
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hà Nội Thanh Hóa Bắc Giang Ninh Bình Bắc Ninh Còn 105 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Du Học Và Định Cư Toàn Cầu Havina Global
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Du Học Và Định Cư Toàn Cầu Havina Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Du Học Và Định Cư Toàn Cầu Havina Global
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hà Nội Thanh Hóa Bắc Giang Còn 105 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hải Dương Yên Bái Hưng Yên Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Hải Phòng Bạc Liêu Bắc Kạn Bến Tre Cà Mau Bình Định Bình Phước Cao Bằng Bình Thuận Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Điện Biên Hà Tĩnh Hòa Bình Lạng Sơn Lào Cai Kiên Giang Đắk Lắk Hà Giang Gia Lai Hậu Giang Hà Nam Kon Tum Khánh Hòa Lai Châu Lâm Đồng Nam Định Ninh Thuận Long An Ninh Bình Nghệ An Phú Thọ Phú Yên Sơn La Tây Ninh Thái Bình Thái Nguyên Sóc Trăng Thanh Hóa Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Bình Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Trà Vinh Quảng Trị Quảng Nam Tiền Giang Quảng Ninh Quảng Ngãi Vĩnh Phúc Còn 244 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hải Phòng Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Bình Định Bắc Kạn Bạc Liêu Bình Thuận Bến Tre Cần Thơ Bình Phước Cà Mau Cao Bằng Điện Biên Đắk Lắk Gia Lai Hà Nam Hà Giang Đồng Tháp Hà Tĩnh Kiên Giang Hòa Bình Lai Châu Hậu Giang Khánh Hòa Lạng Sơn Kon Tum Lâm Đồng Lào Cai Nghệ An Long An Ninh Thuận Nam Định Ninh Bình Phú Thọ Quảng Ngãi Quảng Bình Phú Yên Quảng Ninh Sơn La Quảng Nam Quảng Trị Thái Bình Sóc Trăng Tây Ninh Thanh Hóa Trà Vinh Thái Nguyên Thừa Thiên Huế Tiền Giang Yên Bái Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Phúc Còn 233 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hưng Yên Hải Dương Đà Nẵng Hải Phòng An Giang Bắc Giang Cần Thơ Còn 105 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Khang Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Hạn nộp: 15/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Hạn nộp: 12/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 28 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 14/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất