Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Receive/manage/coordinate support requests from users to ensure SLA

- Reporting weekly operations, system status, issues & corrective actions...

- Follow up to Leader requests

- Network cabling management

- Management software/tool development & operation

- Manage Team Assets

- Periodic inventory

- Stock status, assets allocation

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from university with related majors

- Have working experience in a similar position in manufacturing company is an advantage

- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

- Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills.

