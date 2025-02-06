Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Receive/manage/coordinate support requests from users to ensure SLA
- Reporting weekly operations, system status, issues & corrective actions...
- Follow up to Leader requests
- Network cabling management
- Management software/tool development & operation
- Manage Team Assets
- Periodic inventory
- Stock status, assets allocation
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Graduated from university with related majors
- Have working experience in a similar position in manufacturing company is an advantage
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills.
Tại Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
