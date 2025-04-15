Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate JINJIANG SHIPPING LOGISTICS (VIETNAM) COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

(1) 负责落实公司信息化建设以及信息安全工作，协调供应商对于业务系统的开发，排除信息化系统安全隐患，保障公司各系统顺利运行。

(1) Responsible for implementing the company\'s information technology construction and information security work, coordinating with suppliers for the development of business systems, eliminating security risks in information systems, and ensuring the smooth operation of various systems in the company.

(2) 参与各类信息化系统的搭建与测试，负责公司机房管理，落实软硬件安装、调试、更新及维护，做好设备日常管理。

(2) Participate in the construction and testing of various information systems, responsible for the management of the company\'s computer room, implementing software and hardware installation, debugging, updating, and maintenance, and doing a good job in daily equipment management.

(3) 完成领导交办的其他工作。

(3) Complete other tasks assigned by the leader.