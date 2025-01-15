Tuyển Sales Marketing Vio Travel làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 800 - 900 USD

Company: Vio Travel

Location: Home-based, Vietnam

Position Overview: Vio Travel is seeking a highly skilled and detail-oriented Assistant Accountant to join our team. The ideal candidate will be proficient in using Xero and possess a strong background in accounting principles. This position will play a crucial role in ensuring the accuracy and integrity of financial transactions, including bank reconciliation, monitoring of payments and receivables, fraud prevention, and maintaining essential reports.

• Conduct daily bank reconciliations to ensure accuracy and completeness of financial transactions.

• Verify and cross-check supporting documents in the company booking platform to ensure consistency and accuracy.

• Perform daily reconciliation of payments and receivables in Xero to maintain up-to-date financial records.

• Monitor all bank activities to identify discrepancies or irregularities and take necessary corrective actions.

• Implement fraud prevention measures to safeguard company assets and financial data.

• Assist in sending Statements of Accounts (SOAs) to clients in a timely and accurate manner.

• Maintain and issue required reports to provide insights into financial performance and compliance.