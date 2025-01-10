Tuyển Sales Marketing Havi Technology làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

We are looking for a Senior Quality Control Specialist to oversee and ensure the quality of our Odoo ERP projects. This role involves testing Odoo systems, ensuring they meet client needs, and improving the quality of the services we deliver.

Senior Quality Control Specialist

The ideal candidate will have strong attention to detail, experience working with ERP systems like Odoo, and leadership skills to guide the QC team.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

+ Key Responsibilities:

- Testing Odoo Systems: Review and test Odoo modules (e.g., Sales, Inventory, Accounting) to ensure they work as expected.

- Identifying Issues: Find and report any problems or bugs in the system for correction.

- Team Collaboration: Work with developers and consultants to ensure that solutions meet customer needs.

- Documentation: Maintain clear records of test results, feedback, and any issues found.

- Quality Improvement: Help identify ways to make our processes and systems better.

- Client Support: Ensure the system is user-friendly and meets client expectations.

