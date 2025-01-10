Tuyển Sales Marketing Havi Technology làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Havi Technology
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Quốc tế: Quốc tế
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for a Senior Quality Control Specialist to oversee and ensure the quality of our Odoo ERP projects. This role involves testing Odoo systems, ensuring they meet client needs, and improving the quality of the services we deliver.
Senior Quality Control Specialist
The ideal candidate will have strong attention to detail, experience working with ERP systems like Odoo, and leadership skills to guide the QC team.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
+ Key Responsibilities:
- Testing Odoo Systems: Review and test Odoo modules (e.g., Sales, Inventory, Accounting) to ensure they work as expected.
- Testing Odoo Systems:
- Identifying Issues: Find and report any problems or bugs in the system for correction.
- Identifying Issues:
- Team Collaboration: Work with developers and consultants to ensure that solutions meet customer needs.
- Team Collaboration:
- Documentation: Maintain clear records of test results, feedback, and any issues found.
- Documentation:
- Quality Improvement: Help identify ways to make our processes and systems better.
- Quality Improvement:
- Client Support: Ensure the system is user-friendly and meets client expectations.
- Client Support:
- Testing Odoo Systems: Review and test Odoo modules (e.g., Sales, Inventory, Accounting) to ensure they work as expected.
- Testing Odoo Systems:
- Identifying Issues: Find and report any problems or bugs in the system for correction.
- Identifying Issues:
- Team Collaboration: Work with developers and consultants to ensure that solutions meet customer needs.
- Team Collaboration:
- Documentation: Maintain clear records of test results, feedback, and any issues found.
- Documentation:
- Quality Improvement: Help identify ways to make our processes and systems better.
- Quality Improvement:
- Client Support: Ensure the system is user-friendly and meets client expectations.
- Client Support:
Tại Havi Technology Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Havi Technology
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI