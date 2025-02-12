Tuyển Sales Marketing Primewood Corporation (Vietnam) làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Marketing Primewood Corporation (Vietnam) làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Primewood Corporation (Vietnam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Primewood Corporation (Vietnam)

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Primewood Corporation (Vietnam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Đà Nẵng, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Summary: As the Finance and Accounting Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of financial management, including accounting, financial reporting, financial controlling, budgeting, forecasting, and project financial management. You will play a crucial role in guiding financial decisions and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Additionally, you will provide strategic financial guidance to senior management to support business objectives and growth initiatives.
Job Summary:
Main Areas of Responsibility:
- Lead the whole F&A team in head office, aggregation sites and joint venture
- Oversee the day-to-day operations of the finance and accounting department, including AP, AR, Inventory control in DN office and all aggregation sites.
- Handle the monthly, quarterly, and annual financial close process to ensure accuracy and timeliness of financial reporting. Deliver reports in accordance with VAS and IFRS.
- Develop and maintain financial models, budget and rolling forecast and provide commentaries on business insights or variance analysis
- Actively drive VAT refund for trading business on a frequent basic.
- Collaborate with project, commercial department and regional office to calculate and ensure sufficient working capital for the business
- Initiate internal audit framework and implement scheduled audit for all aggregation sites as well as joint ventures.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Primewood Corporation (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Primewood Corporation (Vietnam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Primewood Corporation (Vietnam)

Primewood Corporation (Vietnam)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3, tòa nhà TECCO 533, số 9 Nguyễn Phi Khanh, Phường Hoà Thuận Tây, Quận Hải Châu, Thành phố Đà Nẵng, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

