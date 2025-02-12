Tuyển Sales Marketing Primewood Corporation (Vietnam) làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary: As the Finance and Accounting Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of financial management, including accounting, financial reporting, financial controlling, budgeting, forecasting, and project financial management. You will play a crucial role in guiding financial decisions and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Additionally, you will provide strategic financial guidance to senior management to support business objectives and growth initiatives.

Main Areas of Responsibility:

- Lead the whole F&A team in head office, aggregation sites and joint venture

- Oversee the day-to-day operations of the finance and accounting department, including AP, AR, Inventory control in DN office and all aggregation sites.

- Handle the monthly, quarterly, and annual financial close process to ensure accuracy and timeliness of financial reporting. Deliver reports in accordance with VAS and IFRS.

- Develop and maintain financial models, budget and rolling forecast and provide commentaries on business insights or variance analysis

- Actively drive VAT refund for trading business on a frequent basic.

- Collaborate with project, commercial department and regional office to calculate and ensure sufficient working capital for the business

- Initiate internal audit framework and implement scheduled audit for all aggregation sites as well as joint ventures.