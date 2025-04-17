Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Helukabel Viet Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại Helukabel Viet Nam
- Bắc Ninh: Số1, đường Hữu Nghị,Khu Công Nghiệp,Đô Thị và Dịch Vụ VSIP Bắc Ninh, Phường Phù Chẩn, Thành Phố Từ Sơn, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description:
We are looking for a motivated and results-driven Sales Representative to join our team. The Sales Representative will play a key role in driving sales by effectively promoting and selling our products/services to new and existing customers, building strong customer relationships, and contributing to the overall success of the sales team.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Sales Target Achievement: Meet or exceed sales targets by effectively selling products or services to new and existing customers.
2. Customer Relationship Building: Develop and maintain strong relationships with customers to understand their needs, provide solutions, and ensure customer satisfaction.
3. Prospecting and Lead Generation: Identify and qualify potential leads, follow up on inquiries, and convert leads into sales opportunities.
4. Sales Strategy Implementation: Execute sales strategies and tactics to drive business growth and increase market share.
5. Market and Competitor Analysis: Stay informed about market trends, competitor activities, and industry developments to adjust sales approaches accordingly.
6. Other tasks as assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Helukabel Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Helukabel Viet Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI