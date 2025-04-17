Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Helukabel Viet Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Helukabel Viet Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Helukabel Viet Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/05/2025
Helukabel Viet Nam

Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại Helukabel Viet Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Số1, đường Hữu Nghị,Khu Công Nghiệp,Đô Thị và Dịch Vụ VSIP Bắc Ninh, Phường Phù Chẩn, Thành Phố Từ Sơn, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description:
We are looking for a motivated and results-driven Sales Representative to join our team. The Sales Representative will play a key role in driving sales by effectively promoting and selling our products/services to new and existing customers, building strong customer relationships, and contributing to the overall success of the sales team.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Sales Target Achievement: Meet or exceed sales targets by effectively selling products or services to new and existing customers.
2. Customer Relationship Building: Develop and maintain strong relationships with customers to understand their needs, provide solutions, and ensure customer satisfaction.
3. Prospecting and Lead Generation: Identify and qualify potential leads, follow up on inquiries, and convert leads into sales opportunities.
4. Sales Strategy Implementation: Execute sales strategies and tactics to drive business growth and increase market share.
5. Market and Competitor Analysis: Stay informed about market trends, competitor activities, and industry developments to adjust sales approaches accordingly.
6. Other tasks as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Helukabel Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Helukabel Viet Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Helukabel Viet Nam

Helukabel Viet Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 905 Đ. Nguyễn Kiệm, Phường 3, Gò Vấp, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-representative-phat-trien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-bac-ninh-job353518
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Avocado Va
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Avocado Va làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 485 - 571 USD
Avocado Va
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 485 - 571 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 14/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Helukabel Viet Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Helukabel Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Helukabel Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Helukabel Viet Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Helukabel Viet Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Helukabel Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Dr. Reddy\'s
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Dr. Reddy\'s làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Dr. Reddy\'s
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Toronto International Academy
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Toronto International Academy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Toronto International Academy
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Danone Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Danone Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Danone Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 01/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 600 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/03/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 500 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kronospan Limited
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Kronospan Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Kronospan Limited
Hạn nộp: 27/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dreamtech Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Công ty TNHH Dreamtech Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD
Công ty TNHH Dreamtech Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Bắc Giang Bắc Ninh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Tuyên Quang thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN NÔNG NGHIỆP THASCOM
Tuyển Kế toán bán hàng CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN NÔNG NGHIỆP THASCOM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN NÔNG NGHIỆP THASCOM
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 15 - 250 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 250 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MIỀN TRUNG
Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MIỀN TRUNG làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MIỀN TRUNG
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Thanh Hóa Bắc Ninh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Avocado Va
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Avocado Va làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 485 - 571 USD
Avocado Va
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 485 - 571 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 14/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Helukabel Viet Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Helukabel Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Helukabel Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Helukabel Viet Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Helukabel Viet Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Helukabel Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Dr. Reddy\'s
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Dr. Reddy\'s làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Dr. Reddy\'s
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Toronto International Academy
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Toronto International Academy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Toronto International Academy
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Danone Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Danone Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Danone Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 01/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 600 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/03/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 500 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kronospan Limited
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Kronospan Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Kronospan Limited
Hạn nộp: 27/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Helukabel Viet Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Helukabel Viet Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm