Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/06/2025
Orient Express Container Co., Ltd

Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại Orient Express Container Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 7, Viettel Tower B, 285 Cách mạng Tháng 8, Phường 12, Quận 10, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Handle nomination shipments from agents
2. Supporting to check sailing schedule which suitable customer’s inquiry
3. Contact with shipper for all necessary procedure supports
4. Key in to internal system for booking
5. Help to solve the trouble case for customers
6. Report to manager or upper level when required
7. Complete the assigned job when required

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Experience at least 1 - 2 years.
2. Good collaboration and multitasking skills, highly discipline and can take the pressure
3. Computer skill is required
4. Have experience in AIR export/ import & Sea Import
5. Please submit your CV in English version
6. Good English
► Working condition & Benefits

Tại Orient Express Container Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Company Policies

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Orient Express Container Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Orient Express Container Co., Ltd

Orient Express Container Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 7th FL., Viettel Tower B, No.285 Cach Mang Thang 8 St., Ward 12, Dist.10, Hochiminh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-representative-phat-trien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job358788
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Avocado Va
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Avocado Va làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 485 - 571 USD
Avocado Va
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 485 - 571 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 14/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Helukabel Viet Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Helukabel Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Helukabel Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Helukabel Viet Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Helukabel Viet Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Helukabel Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Dr. Reddy\'s
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Dr. Reddy\'s làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Dr. Reddy\'s
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Toronto International Academy
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Toronto International Academy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Toronto International Academy
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Danone Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Danone Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Danone Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 01/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 600 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/03/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 500 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kronospan Limited
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Kronospan Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Kronospan Limited
Hạn nộp: 27/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Avocado Va
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Avocado Va làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 485 - 571 USD
Avocado Va
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 485 - 571 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 14/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Helukabel Viet Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Helukabel Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Helukabel Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Helukabel Viet Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Helukabel Viet Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Helukabel Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Dr. Reddy\'s
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Dr. Reddy\'s làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Dr. Reddy\'s
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Toronto International Academy
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Toronto International Academy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Toronto International Academy
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Danone Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Danone Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Danone Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 01/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 600 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/03/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 500 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kronospan Limited
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Kronospan Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Kronospan Limited
Hạn nộp: 27/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CARE WITH LOVE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CARE WITH LOVE
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần AR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần AR
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI BM SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI BM SÀI GÒN
8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HSG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HSG
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM
15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG CON CÁO VÀ CHÙM NHO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG CON CÁO VÀ CHÙM NHO
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BEAT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BEAT VIỆT NAM
500 - 1,500 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ALIBABA.COM (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 117 - 70 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ALIBABA.COM (VIỆT NAM)
117 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIOSCOPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIOSCOPE VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY CP ỨNG DỤNG DI ĐỘNG XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY CP ỨNG DỤNG DI ĐỘNG XANH
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN QUÀ TẶNG ĐÔNG TÂY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN QUÀ TẶNG ĐÔNG TÂY
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh HVCG Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HVCG Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CHI NHÁNH TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TACO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CHI NHÁNH TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TACO VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Công ty TNHH XNK Phú Thành Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH XNK Phú Thành Phát
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Công ty TNHH TP-Link Technologies Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH TP-Link Technologies Việt Nam
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN HUỲNH ANH Á CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN HUỲNH ANH Á CHÂU
30 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 600 USD CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM
500 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Rich Products Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Rich Products Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh VPDD KORRUN INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 900 USD VPDD KORRUN INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD.
400 - 900 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh B. Braun làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận B. Braun
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,200 USD Navigos Search
700 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Kw International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD Kw International
500 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HEINEKEN Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Y Tế Dmed làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Y Tế Dmed
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD Navigos Search
Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PARAGON CARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PARAGON CARE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HSBC Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm