Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 7, Viettel Tower B, 285 Cách mạng Tháng 8, Phường 12, Quận 10, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Handle nomination shipments from agents

2. Supporting to check sailing schedule which suitable customer’s inquiry

3. Contact with shipper for all necessary procedure supports

4. Key in to internal system for booking

5. Help to solve the trouble case for customers

6. Report to manager or upper level when required

7. Complete the assigned job when required

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Experience at least 1 - 2 years.

2. Good collaboration and multitasking skills, highly discipline and can take the pressure

3. Computer skill is required

4. Have experience in AIR export/ import & Sea Import

5. Please submit your CV in English version

6. Good English

► Working condition & Benefits

Tại Orient Express Container Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

Company Policies

