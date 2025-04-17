Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Helukabel Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Description:

We are looking for a motivated and results-driven Sales Representative to join our team. The Sales Representative will play a key role in driving sales by effectively promoting and selling our products/services to new and existing customers, building strong customer relationships, and contributing to the overall success of the sales team.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Sales Target Achievement: Meet or exceed sales targets by effectively selling products or services to new and existing customers.

2. Customer Relationship Building: Develop and maintain strong relationships with customers to understand their needs, provide solutions, and ensure customer satisfaction.

3. Prospecting and Lead Generation: Identify and qualify potential leads, follow up on inquiries, and convert leads into sales opportunities.

4. Sales Strategy Implementation: Execute sales strategies and tactics to drive business growth and increase market share.

5. Market and Competitor Analysis: Stay informed about market trends, competitor activities, and industry developments to adjust sales approaches accordingly.

6. Other tasks as assigned.