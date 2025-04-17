Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Helukabel Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Helukabel Viet Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/05/2025
Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 905 Nguyen Kiem Street, Ward 3, Ho Chi Minh City 700000, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description:
We are looking for a motivated and results-driven Sales Representative to join our team. The Sales Representative will play a key role in driving sales by effectively promoting and selling our products/services to new and existing customers, building strong customer relationships, and contributing to the overall success of the sales team.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Sales Target Achievement: Meet or exceed sales targets by effectively selling products or services to new and existing customers.
2. Customer Relationship Building: Develop and maintain strong relationships with customers to understand their needs, provide solutions, and ensure customer satisfaction.
3. Prospecting and Lead Generation: Identify and qualify potential leads, follow up on inquiries, and convert leads into sales opportunities.
4. Sales Strategy Implementation: Execute sales strategies and tactics to drive business growth and increase market share.
5. Market and Competitor Analysis: Stay informed about market trends, competitor activities, and industry developments to adjust sales approaches accordingly.
6. Other tasks as assigned.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 905 Đ. Nguyễn Kiệm, Phường 3, Gò Vấp, Hồ Chí Minh

