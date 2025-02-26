Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Kronospan Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại Kronospan Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: n/a
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Main duties and responsibilities
Sales Development & Client Relationship Management:
• Identify and approach potential customers within the manufacturing and DIY industries.
• Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships to generate repeat business and referrals.
• Conduct regular follow-up meetings and presentations with potential and existing clients to understand their needs and offer suitable solutions.
Product Knowledge & Market Expertise:
• Develop a deep understanding of the company’s products and their applications in various industries. Be the expert where you can support and provide technical knowledge to customers.
• Stay informed about industry trends, competitors, and market demands to offer valuable insights to clients.
Sales Targets & Reporting:
• Achieve monthly, quarterly, and annual sales targets.
• Prepare regular sales reports and forecasts for management.
• Updating of CRM to ensure clarity on prospective business.
• Manage customer inquiries, quotations, and order processing efficiently.
Negotiation & Deal Closure:
• Lead negotiations and ensure profitable deals while maintaining a customer-focused approach.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Kronospan Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
This is a full time, permanent position offering a competitive Salary and bonus.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kronospan Limited
