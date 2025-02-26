Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Kronospan Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Main duties and responsibilities

Sales Development & Client Relationship Management:

• Identify and approach potential customers within the manufacturing and DIY industries.

• Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships to generate repeat business and referrals.

• Conduct regular follow-up meetings and presentations with potential and existing clients to understand their needs and offer suitable solutions.

Product Knowledge & Market Expertise:

• Develop a deep understanding of the company’s products and their applications in various industries. Be the expert where you can support and provide technical knowledge to customers.

• Stay informed about industry trends, competitors, and market demands to offer valuable insights to clients.

Sales Targets & Reporting:

• Achieve monthly, quarterly, and annual sales targets.

• Prepare regular sales reports and forecasts for management.

• Updating of CRM to ensure clarity on prospective business.

• Manage customer inquiries, quotations, and order processing efficiently.

Negotiation & Deal Closure:

• Lead negotiations and ensure profitable deals while maintaining a customer-focused approach.