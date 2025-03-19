Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Toronto International Academy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

To continue to support its international growth, TIA is actively looking for a seasoned regional representative for Vietnam market.

The main duty will be developing and working with overseas education agencies, local schools, prospective students and parents in Vietnam to recruit students for the school. The candidate will work at his/her home office at his/her own pace but should be free to travel to major cities in Vietnam for educational events and seminars all year round. The candidate will report directly to the TIA executive director in Canada.