Tuyển Software Engineer Proliance GmbH làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1,000 - 2,500 USD

We as an Employer

Are you ready for a revolution in the field of data protection and compliance? Then become part of Proliance! Our name says it all – because Professional Compliance reflects our mission to help shape a secure digital business world.

Since 2017, we have been offering companies digital, understandable, and actionable solutions for data protection and adjacent compliance areas through our platforms datenschutzexperte.de and proliance.ai. More than 2,000 customers from various industries, ranging from small startups to large corporations, now rely on our holistic compliance platform, Proliance 360.

In addition to our growing customer base, our team of 80 people continues to expand. That’s why we are looking for motivated individuals who are excited about joining a dynamic and agile SaaS scale-up environment with flat hierarchies, friendly colleagues, and varied tasks.

Join Proliance as a Fullstack or Backend Software Engineer and be part of our mission to revolutionize data protection and compliance. You’ll be responsible for developing our compliance platform, Proliance 360, ensuring it meets the highest quality standards. This is a fully remote position where you will collaborate with our team while independently managing your tasks and invoicing us for your work. If you’re passionate about quality assurance and thrive in a flexible work environment, this opportunity is perfect for you.