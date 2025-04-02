Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 15 - 25 USD

We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Software Engineer with expertise in C# and .NET to join our dynamic development team. In this role, you will design, develop, and maintain high-performance applications, ensuring scalability, security, and efficiency. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, mentor junior developers, and contribute to architectural decisions that shape our products.

If you have a passion for building robust, enterprise-grade applications using modern .NET technologies, this role is perfect for you!

Responsibilities

• Design, develop, and maintain scalable, high-performance applications using C# and .NET (ASP.NET Core, .NET 6/7+).

• Implement RESTful APIs, microservices, and web applications using best practices.

• Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other engineers to deliver high-impact solutions.

• Optimize database interactions using SQL Server, Entity Framework, and other ORM tools.

• Enhance performance, scalability, and security of applications through optimization and best coding practices.

• Write clean, maintainable, and testable code while following SOLID principles and design patterns.

• Lead technical discussions, make architectural decisions, and provide mentorship to junior engineers.

• Integrate third-party services, APIs, and cloud solutions (AWS, Azure, or GCP).

• Work with DevOps teams to automate CI/CD pipelines and ensure smooth deployments.

• Troubleshoot, debug, and resolve production issues, ensuring high system availability.

• Stay updated with .NET ecosystem advancements and contribute to technology decisions.