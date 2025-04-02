Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 15 - 25 USD

Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 15 - 25 USD

Navigos Search's Client
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/05/2025
Navigos Search's Client

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Navigos Search's Client

Mức lương
15 - 25 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quốc tế: Ha Noi

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 USD

We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Software Engineer with expertise in C# and .NET to join our dynamic development team. In this role, you will design, develop, and maintain high-performance applications, ensuring scalability, security, and efficiency. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, mentor junior developers, and contribute to architectural decisions that shape our products.
If you have a passion for building robust, enterprise-grade applications using modern .NET technologies, this role is perfect for you!
Responsibilities
• Design, develop, and maintain scalable, high-performance applications using C# and .NET (ASP.NET Core, .NET 6/7+).
• Implement RESTful APIs, microservices, and web applications using best practices.
• Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other engineers to deliver high-impact solutions.
• Optimize database interactions using SQL Server, Entity Framework, and other ORM tools.
• Enhance performance, scalability, and security of applications through optimization and best coding practices.
• Write clean, maintainable, and testable code while following SOLID principles and design patterns.
• Lead technical discussions, make architectural decisions, and provide mentorship to junior engineers.
• Integrate third-party services, APIs, and cloud solutions (AWS, Azure, or GCP).
• Work with DevOps teams to automate CI/CD pipelines and ensure smooth deployments.
• Troubleshoot, debug, and resolve production issues, ensuring high system availability.
• Stay updated with .NET ecosystem advancements and contribute to technology decisions.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search's Client

Navigos Search's Client

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, Tòa nhà V building, 125-127 Bà Triệu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

