Tuyển Software Engineer GSM làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD

Mức lương Đến 2,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Quốc tế: Philippines

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 2,500 USD

The HR Lead (C&B) manages the Compensation & Benefits function and HR operations. This role oversees recruitment, employee development, performance management, and ensures compensation strategies align with company goals.

Key Responsibilities

• C&B Management: Oversee payroll, bonuses, benefits, and ensure compliance with company policies.

• Budgeting & Cost Optimization: Manage HR budget, optimize costs, and track HR expenses.

• Legal Compliance: Ensure compliance with labor laws, tax, and social insurance policies.

• Strategic HR Planning: Lead HR planning, implement strategies, and optimize HR systems.

Với Mức Lương Đến 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor’s degree in HR, Business, Law, or related fields.

Experience: Minimum 7 years in HR with 3 years in a leadership role.

Skills: Strong leadership, communication, and analytical skills. Knowledge of labor laws and HR systems.

Personal Qualities: Integrity, goal-oriented, adaptable, and problem-solving abilities.

Based in Philippines

Tại GSM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GSM

