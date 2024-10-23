Tuyển Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế CÔNG TY TNHH FES (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Đến 6 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 6 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Dương: 11, Street 8, Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park, Binh Hoa ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province, Thuận An

- Receive and process sales order (SO) from Sales Dept

- Post invoice in ERP

- Prepare shipping documents: invoices, delivery orders,..

- Track orders to ensure timely deliveries.

- Co-ordinate with the logistics supervisor to execute daily delivery plan.

- Update the delivery schedule for the transport unit before 17:00 PM daily via email.

- Handling all issues in receiving and delivery goods

- Daily delivery status report

- Handling complaints about logistics

- Other duties as assigned by supervisor

- Final year students who have completed study program or recent graduate from Supply Chain/Logistics

- Good at verbal and written communication skills in Vietnamese and English.

- Skilled to handle situations quickly, flexibly and solve problems effectively

- Having high sense of responsibility, careful, able to work under pressure, honest, voluntary, eager to learn

- Excellence in MS Excel. Know about ERP is a great advantage

- Opportunities for training, experience and development in the fields of Logistics, Production, Suppy Chain.

- Opportunity to become an official employee of FES VN after the internship.

- Allowance during internship: 6,000,000/month

- Participate in most company activities

