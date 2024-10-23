Tuyển Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế CÔNG TY TNHH FES (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Đến 6 Triệu

Tuyển Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế CÔNG TY TNHH FES (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Đến 6 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH FES (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH FES (VIỆT NAM)

Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FES (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
Đến 6 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: 11, Street 8, Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park, Binh Hoa ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province, Thuận An

Mô Tả Công Việc Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế Với Mức Lương Đến 6 Triệu

- Receive and process sales order (SO) from Sales Dept
- Post invoice in ERP
- Prepare shipping documents: invoices, delivery orders,..
- Track orders to ensure timely deliveries.
- Co-ordinate with the logistics supervisor to execute daily delivery plan.
- Update the delivery schedule for the transport unit before 17:00 PM daily via email.
- Handling all issues in receiving and delivery goods
- Daily delivery status report
- Handling complaints about logistics
- Other duties as assigned by supervisor

Với Mức Lương Đến 6 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Final year students who have completed study program or recent graduate from Supply Chain/Logistics
- Good at verbal and written communication skills in Vietnamese and English.
- Skilled to handle situations quickly, flexibly and solve problems effectively
- Having high sense of responsibility, careful, able to work under pressure, honest, voluntary, eager to learn
- Excellence in MS Excel. Know about ERP is a great advantage

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FES (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Opportunities for training, experience and development in the fields of Logistics, Production, Suppy Chain.
- Opportunity to become an official employee of FES VN after the internship.
- Allowance during internship: 6,000,000/month
- Participate in most company activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FES (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH FES (VIỆT NAM)

CÔNG TY TNHH FES (VIỆT NAM)

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Pearl Plaza, 561A Điện Biên Phủ, phường 25, quận Bình Thạnh, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-supply-chain-intern-thu-nhap-toi-6-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-binh-duong-job222991
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm công ty cổ phần ci holding
Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học công ty cổ phần ci holding làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu
công ty cổ phần ci holding
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH KI WORKS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KI WORKS VIỆT NAM
Trên 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phát triển thị trường CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ ĐIỆN TỬ BÌNH ANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ ĐIỆN TỬ BÌNH ANH
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám Sát Bán Hàng thu nhập 18 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Bình Dương CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔNG DƯƠNG - TẬP ĐOÀN THỂ THAO KINGSPORT Pro Company
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tài Xế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Bình Dương CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAMCO VINA
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
14 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Quảng Cáo Tín Nghĩa làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Quảng Cáo Tín Nghĩa
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sản xuất CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TRANG TRÍ NỘI THẤT ÁNH DƯƠNG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TRANG TRÍ NỘI THẤT ÁNH DƯƠNG
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ PTI HOME làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ PTI HOME
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Công ty Cổ phần Vạn Xuân Service làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Vạn Xuân Service
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sản xuất Công Ty Cổ Phần Hạo Phương Pro Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Hạo Phương Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Sản xuất Công Ty Cổ Phần Hạo Phương Pro Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Hạo Phương Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT GIA PHAN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT GIA PHAN
12 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH KI WORKS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KI WORKS VIỆT NAM
Trên 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Bất động sản/Xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢN LÝ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN NAM SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢN LÝ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN NAM SÀI GÒN
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Thiết kế/chế tạo máy Công ty Cổ Phần Nhựa Thiếu Niên Tiền Phong phía Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Nhựa Thiếu Niên Tiền Phong phía Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN DANH KHÔI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN DANH KHÔI
6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Vạn Xuân Service làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 50 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Vạn Xuân Service
6 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch CÔNG TY TNHH STK làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH STK
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Công ty TNHH Trang Trí Toàn Cầu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Trang Trí Toàn Cầu Việt Nam
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
15 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Thiết Bị Kiểm Soát Dòng Chảy Kingdom Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thiết Bị Kiểm Soát Dòng Chảy Kingdom Việt Nam
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH ETAX VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ETAX VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Hai Bốn Bảy Pro Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hai Bốn Bảy Pro Company
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HOA SEN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HOA SEN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty cổ phần tư vấn và thương mại Kiến Vàng làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần tư vấn và thương mại Kiến Vàng
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý TRƯỜNG LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INSCHOOL làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu TRƯỜNG LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INSCHOOL
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Điện/ điện tử/ điện lạnh CÔNG TY TNHH SỮA NUTRIBIZ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SỮA NUTRIBIZ
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ G20 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ G20
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Điện/ điện tử/ điện lạnh CÔNG TY TNHH ACE WORLD VINA làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ACE WORLD VINA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm