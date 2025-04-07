Tuyển Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/05/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE)

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
10 - 11 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương:

- No6, VSIP Street3, Thuan An Town, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Với Mức Lương 10 - 11 Triệu

【Job Summary】
- Responsible for working as a HSE

【Job description】(details)
- Fire prevention and fighting activities control
- Machinery safety assessment
- Control of identification and assessment of hazards in operations and machinery
- Update of laws related to environmental safety
- Control of identification and determination of environmental aspects
- Other activities related to the environment as directed by superiors\"

Với Mức Lương 10 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University with any major related to
- Good communication in English (Intermediate level)
- Minimum of 2 years experience in HSE (manufacturing)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- The opportunity to work in a large corporation, nice background for future career path

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Tuyển Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
10 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm