Tuyển Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 11 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Dương: - No6, VSIP Street3, Thuan An Town, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Với Mức Lương 10 - 11 Triệu

【Job Summary】

- Responsible for working as a HSE



【Job description】(details)

- Fire prevention and fighting activities control

- Machinery safety assessment

- Control of identification and assessment of hazards in operations and machinery

- Update of laws related to environmental safety

- Control of identification and determination of environmental aspects

- Other activities related to the environment as directed by superiors\"

Với Mức Lương 10 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University with any major related to

- Good communication in English (Intermediate level)

- Minimum of 2 years experience in HSE (manufacturing)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- The opportunity to work in a large corporation, nice background for future career path

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

