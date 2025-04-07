Tuyển Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Mức lương
10 - 11 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Bình Dương:
- No6, VSIP Street3, Thuan An Town, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Với Mức Lương 10 - 11 Triệu
【Job Summary】
- Responsible for working as a HSE
【Job description】(details)
- Fire prevention and fighting activities control
- Machinery safety assessment
- Control of identification and assessment of hazards in operations and machinery
- Update of laws related to environmental safety
- Control of identification and determination of environmental aspects
- Other activities related to the environment as directed by superiors\"
Với Mức Lương 10 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Graduated from University with any major related to
- Good communication in English (Intermediate level)
- Minimum of 2 years experience in HSE (manufacturing)
- Good communication in English (Intermediate level)
- Minimum of 2 years experience in HSE (manufacturing)
Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- The opportunity to work in a large corporation, nice background for future career path
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
