Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 4 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần GEM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/12/2024
Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Công nghệ thông tin khác

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ thông tin khác Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Mức lương
Đến 4 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
4 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 3, Tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ thông tin khác Với Mức Lương Đến 4 Triệu

Implement, package, and serve GEN AI models for Vietnamese Chatbot
Text2SQL
RAG for QA from documents
Internship duration: 6 months.

Với Mức Lương Đến 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Knowledge of data structure and algorithm;
Ability to use Python, Linux;
Mathematical mindset;
Preferred knowledge in machine learning;
Ability to comprehend and analyze English technical papers/reports on AI;
Availability for full-time internship.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Support of 4.000.000 VND/month;
Interns certification;
Mentorship by AI experts;
Necessary equipments are provided;
Enjoy company summer trip and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly;
Professional, creative and dynamic working environment;
Work five days per week from Monday to Friday, flexible check-in time.
Chances to have collaborators contract with the company after internship.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3, Tòa nhà The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

