Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 4 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 4 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 3, Tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy

Implement, package, and serve GEN AI models for Vietnamese Chatbot

Text2SQL

RAG for QA from documents

Internship duration: 6 months.

Knowledge of data structure and algorithm;

Ability to use Python, Linux;

Mathematical mindset;

Preferred knowledge in machine learning;

Ability to comprehend and analyze English technical papers/reports on AI;

Availability for full-time internship.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Support of 4.000.000 VND/month;

Interns certification;

Mentorship by AI experts;

Necessary equipments are provided;

Enjoy company summer trip and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly;

Professional, creative and dynamic working environment;

Work five days per week from Monday to Friday, flexible check-in time.

Chances to have collaborators contract with the company after internship.

