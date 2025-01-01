Danh sách Công ty >

WE ARE BAT At BAT we are committed to our Purpose of creating A Better Tomorrow. This is what drives our people and our passion for innovation. See what is possible for you at BAT. • Global Top Employer with 53,000 BAT people across more than 180 markets • Brands sold in over 200 markets, made in 44 factories in 42 countries • Newly established Tech Hubs building world-class capabilities for innovation in 4 strategic locations • Diversity leader in the Financial Times and International Women’s Day Best Practice winner • Seal Award winner – one of 50 most sustainable companies BELONGING, ACHIEVING, TOGETHER Collaboration, diversity and teamwork underpin everything we do here at BAT. We know that collaborating with colleagues from different backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals. Come bring your difference!

Tuyển Product Marketing BAT Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

BAT Vietnam BAT Vietnam

Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

