Tuyển Project Manager Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Building and implementing plans

- Setting up, implementing, and monitoring the execution of the operation and expense plan for the unit per year/ in each period as assigned.

- Proposing and implementing solutions to enhance operational efficiency and risk control for the unit.

2. Managing and executing operations of the unit as assigned

- Managing the service delivery to corporate and individual customers: seeking and introducing IVB’s products to customers; Receiving loan / credit granting requests from customers; Appraising credit granting/ disbursement proposals according to regulations; Monitoring and supervising the capital utilization status after loan disbursement

- Managing marketing organization and consulting transactions to customers: capital mobilization product, account management, payment services, card services, ATM, POS, remittance payments for customers, digital banking, foreign exchange activities, and other service. Promoting and managing business for IVB’s customer segments:

+ Implementing programs to boost sales of IVB’s products and services.

+ Implementing sales promotion program for the sales team.

+ Developing and managing cooperative relationships with partners.

- Managing business activities for customer segments: