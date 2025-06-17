Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Technician support is required in Prep for: HEALTH (Home Economics and Lifetime Health), Design Technology, Art and design, Science. There may also be some additional, but less frequent needs in other lessons including to support specialist teachers in Music and Drama (e.g. typically related to performances) and Computing. This role is different to a Teaching Assistant role as it links to the subject and resourcing requirements specifically. Experience and enthusiasm for Home Economics is a requirement for this role.

• To support excellent outcomes in all practical subjects across the Prep school but with a base focus on HEALTH education.

• To work with teachers and TAs to support the ordering, supplies, lesson set up and storage areas for the subjects of Art & design and HEALTH.

• To work closely with Prep teachers and TAs to support partnership work with the Senior School technicians for Design Technology and Science to fulfil the same needs in these subjects.

• To support teachers with the ordering, sorting and storage of props and costumes for the Prep School productions, assemblies and oracy showcase events.

• To support all Prep teachers to plan and prepare teaching and learning in line with the school’s curriculum expectation and policies.

• To provide for the student’s well-being ensuring all aspects of their safety in accordance with the school’s health and safety policy, the safeguarding policy, and the wider policies and protocols.

• To read, understand and work within the school’s policies and procedures.