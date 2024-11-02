Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu

- Understand project’s goals, studying business domain and technical areas as needed

- Participate in team activities to establish designs and plans

- Deliver quality implementations of features

Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 1.5+ years of experience working on projects using Android, of which at least 1+ years of experience using Kotlin

- Working experience in Agile, Scrum development process

- Able to communicate in English via chat/email,...

Nice to have:

- Experience working with domain Payment, EMV, security,..

- Experience working with Kotlin

- Experience with Performance Tuning

- Familiar with Design Pattern

Tại Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: Up to 25M/month

- Salary package: 13 months of income per year

- OT compensation: up to 400%

- Free account Udemy

- Bonus Bao Viet insurance when becoming an official employee

- Bonus on birthday, New Year’s Eve, 30/4&1/5, 2/9: 500.000VND

- Child benefit: 500.000 VND per month (from the age of 7 to 24 months old)

- Shopping or travel voucher 5.000.000VND for official employees who have been working for more than a year and obtain excellent performance review

- Annual teambuilding: summer trip, many indoor and outdoor activities such as yoga club, soccer club, swimming club,...

- Professional and dynamic working environment

- Full insurance package which is compliant with Labor law

- 12 annual leaves per year

- Working time: 08:30 AM – 12:00 PM , 01:30 PM – 06:00 PM, from Monday to Friday. Employees have two days off per week (Saturday and Sunday).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin