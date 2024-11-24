Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 23 - 27 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/01/2025
Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Công nghệ thông tin khác

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ thông tin khác Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Mức lương
23 - 27 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa văn phòng IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ thông tin khác Với Mức Lương 23 - 27 Triệu

- Help manage expectations of users and management, consulting users in translate their expectation into software requirements.
- Understanding and documenting business processes and workflows and their relationships to current and future software solutions.
- Document the project requirement (User Story, URD, ...)
- Creating user manual and training.
- Design application mock-up / wireframe using prototyping tools and model the requirements by using charting tools

Với Mức Lương 23 - 27 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Good command of English / Vietnamese
- Japanese language fluency, at least equivalent to N2
- Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science/ information technology or equivalent.
- 2+ years of experience in software development projects.
- Understanding of the software project implementation process.
- Capable of connecting many departments and units during project implementation.
- Good teamwork skills
- High self-study ability

Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Global working environment, Flexible working time.
- 13 month salary & performance bonus, review performance once a year.
- Full Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law.
- Annual health check.
- Company Healthcare for you and your family.
- Working equipment provided by the Company.
- Allowance: Certificate, Language, Lunch, Transportation, Teambuilding.
- Bonuses, Gifts for Holidays, Birthday party, Company trip.
- Employee engagement activities.
- Various Training Program and Interesting Team Building Activities.
Working time:
Full-time (Mon-Fri)/ Flexible check in from 7AM-9AM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Room 1401, 14th Floor, Indochina Plaza Ha Noi Office Building, 241 Xuan Thuy Street, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất