Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 23 - 27 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ thông tin khác Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
- Hà Nội: Tòa văn phòng IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ thông tin khác Với Mức Lương 23 - 27 Triệu
- Help manage expectations of users and management, consulting users in translate their expectation into software requirements.
- Understanding and documenting business processes and workflows and their relationships to current and future software solutions.
- Document the project requirement (User Story, URD, ...)
- Creating user manual and training.
- Design application mock-up / wireframe using prototyping tools and model the requirements by using charting tools
Với Mức Lương 23 - 27 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Japanese language fluency, at least equivalent to N2
- Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science/ information technology or equivalent.
- 2+ years of experience in software development projects.
- Understanding of the software project implementation process.
- Capable of connecting many departments and units during project implementation.
- Good teamwork skills
- High self-study ability
Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- 13 month salary & performance bonus, review performance once a year.
- Full Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law.
- Annual health check.
- Company Healthcare for you and your family.
- Working equipment provided by the Company.
- Allowance: Certificate, Language, Lunch, Transportation, Teambuilding.
- Bonuses, Gifts for Holidays, Birthday party, Company trip.
- Employee engagement activities.
- Various Training Program and Interesting Team Building Activities.
Working time:
Full-time (Mon-Fri)/ Flexible check in from 7AM-9AM
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
