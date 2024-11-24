Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 23 - 27 Triệu

Mức lương 23 - 27 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa văn phòng IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

- Help manage expectations of users and management, consulting users in translate their expectation into software requirements.

- Understanding and documenting business processes and workflows and their relationships to current and future software solutions.

- Document the project requirement (User Story, URD, ...)

- Creating user manual and training.

- Design application mock-up / wireframe using prototyping tools and model the requirements by using charting tools

- Good command of English / Vietnamese

- Japanese language fluency, at least equivalent to N2

- Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science/ information technology or equivalent.

- 2+ years of experience in software development projects.

- Understanding of the software project implementation process.

- Capable of connecting many departments and units during project implementation.

- Good teamwork skills

- High self-study ability

Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Global working environment, Flexible working time.

- 13 month salary & performance bonus, review performance once a year.

- Full Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law.

- Annual health check.

- Company Healthcare for you and your family.

- Working equipment provided by the Company.

- Allowance: Certificate, Language, Lunch, Transportation, Teambuilding.

- Bonuses, Gifts for Holidays, Birthday party, Company trip.

- Employee engagement activities.

- Various Training Program and Interesting Team Building Activities.

Working time:

Full-time (Mon-Fri)/ Flexible check in from 7AM-9AM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin