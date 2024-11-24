Tuyển Sales Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN IN ẤN VÀ BAO BÌ RUDHOLM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Sản xuất Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN IN ẤN VÀ BAO BÌ RUDHOLM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot I, Road CN13, Group CN1, Tan Binh Industrial Park, Son Ky Ward, Tân Phú, Quận Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Develop and implement a comprehensive business development strategy to achieve sales targets and expand market reach.
• Identify potential partnerships and collaborations to leverage market position.
• Communicate with the global sales team in the world about prices, delivery lead-time and technical services to gain new customers.
• Manage key accounts and build long-term relationships with clients to ensure repeat business and customer loyalty.
• Maintain strong relationships with existing clients and stakeholders to understand their needs and provide tailored solutions.
• Handle client inquiries to ensure high levels of customer satisfaction.
• Work closely with the product development team to align offerings with market demands and customer feedback.
• Monitor sales performance and prepare regular reports to track progress against targets.
• Reports to Country Manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Minimum of 5 years of experience in business development, sales, or a similar role in trims, labels and packaging within textile industry
• Having good relationships with customers
• Have knowledge about products and relevant industry
Education and Skills:
• Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Marketing, or a related field
• Strong analytical and strategic thinking skills.
• Excellent communication and negotiation abilities
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team
• Good English in writing and communication
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN IN ẤN VÀ BAO BÌ RUDHOLM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Health insurance and Social insurance regulated by Vietnam Labor Law
Professional, dynamic working environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN IN ẤN VÀ BAO BÌ RUDHOLM
