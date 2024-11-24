Tuyển Sales Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN IN ẤN VÀ BAO BÌ RUDHOLM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lot I, Road CN13, Group CN1, Tan Binh Industrial Park, Son Ky Ward, Tân Phú, Quận Tân Phú

• Develop and implement a comprehensive business development strategy to achieve sales targets and expand market reach.

• Identify potential partnerships and collaborations to leverage market position.

• Communicate with the global sales team in the world about prices, delivery lead-time and technical services to gain new customers.

• Manage key accounts and build long-term relationships with clients to ensure repeat business and customer loyalty.

• Maintain strong relationships with existing clients and stakeholders to understand their needs and provide tailored solutions.

• Handle client inquiries to ensure high levels of customer satisfaction.

• Work closely with the product development team to align offerings with market demands and customer feedback.

• Monitor sales performance and prepare regular reports to track progress against targets.

• Reports to Country Manager

Experience:

• Minimum of 5 years of experience in business development, sales, or a similar role in trims, labels and packaging within textile industry

• Having good relationships with customers

• Have knowledge about products and relevant industry

Education and Skills:

• Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Marketing, or a related field

• Strong analytical and strategic thinking skills.

• Excellent communication and negotiation abilities

• Ability to work independently and as part of a team

• Good English in writing and communication

Attractive salary and bonus

Health insurance and Social insurance regulated by Vietnam Labor Law

Professional, dynamic working environment

