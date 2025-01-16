Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Indochina Plaza Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 433 - 500 Triệu

Major duties and responsibilities:

Work as shift (s1: 07:30-16:30; s2: 09:30-18:30; s3: 13:00-22:00) (6 days per week; off 1 day per week)

• Play a role as a link among tenants and customers and the Management Board of the Loop Shopping Center and other relevant departments.

• Handle all incoming and outgoing telephone calls in a professional manner.

• Promptly and politely respond to all feedbacks, enquiries, complaints, lost and found, delivery etc and handle them in an efficient and courteous manner.

• Maintain building administration record, update & filing systematically.

• Compile Weekly Report and other relevant record/ report as required by Head of CS.

• Record all activities during the shift, highlight and report any unusual/ outstanding issues.

• Assist the operations flowing smoothly and consistently according to SOPs.

• Ensure all equipment and facilities are maintained and well keeping at all times.

• Any further tasks necessary for the smooth operations and customer service of the building assigned by Head of CS.