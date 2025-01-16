Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Indochina Plaza Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 433 - 500 Triệu

Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Indochina Plaza Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 433 - 500 Triệu

Indochina Plaza Hanoi
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/03/2025
Indochina Plaza Hanoi

Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Tại Indochina Plaza Hanoi

Mức lương
433 - 500 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Với Mức Lương 433 - 500 Triệu

Major duties and responsibilities:
Work as shift (s1: 07:30-16:30; s2: 09:30-18:30; s3: 13:00-22:00) (6 days per week; off 1 day per week)
Work as shift
• Play a role as a link among tenants and customers and the Management Board of the Loop Shopping Center and other relevant departments.
• Handle all incoming and outgoing telephone calls in a professional manner.
• Promptly and politely respond to all feedbacks, enquiries, complaints, lost and found, delivery etc and handle them in an efficient and courteous manner.
• Maintain building administration record, update & filing systematically.
• Compile Weekly Report and other relevant record/ report as required by Head of CS.
• Record all activities during the shift, highlight and report any unusual/ outstanding issues.
• Assist the operations flowing smoothly and consistently according to SOPs.
• Ensure all equipment and facilities are maintained and well keeping at all times.
• Any further tasks necessary for the smooth operations and customer service of the building assigned by Head of CS.

Với Mức Lương 433 - 500 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Indochina Plaza Hanoi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Indochina Plaza Hanoi

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Indochina Plaza Hanoi

Indochina Plaza Hanoi

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà IPH 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-cham-soc-ho-tro-hoc-vien-thu-nhap-433-500-thang-tai-ha-noi-job299437
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Thái Nam
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Thái Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Thái Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ms Ngân English
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Ms Ngân English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 350 - 700 USD
Ms Ngân English
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 350 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Hạn nộp: 14/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fushan Technology Vietnam
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
Fushan Technology Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 06/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại ADA Việt Nam
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại ADA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại ADA Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 600 USD
Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 500 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại ADA Việt Nam
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại ADA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại ADA Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng Lộc Phát Việt Nam LPBank
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Ngân hàng Lộc Phát Việt Nam LPBank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng Lộc Phát Việt Nam LPBank
Hạn nộp: 17/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ILA Vietnam
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ILA Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 09/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Thái Nam
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Thái Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Thái Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ms Ngân English
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Ms Ngân English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 350 - 700 USD
Ms Ngân English
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 350 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Hạn nộp: 14/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fushan Technology Vietnam
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
Fushan Technology Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 06/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại ADA Việt Nam
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại ADA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại ADA Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 600 USD
Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 500 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại ADA Việt Nam
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại ADA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại ADA Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng Lộc Phát Việt Nam LPBank
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Ngân hàng Lộc Phát Việt Nam LPBank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng Lộc Phát Việt Nam LPBank
Hạn nộp: 17/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ILA Vietnam
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ILA Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 09/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Tập Đoàn Vàng Bạc Đá Quý DOJI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 3 USD Tập Đoàn Vàng Bạc Đá Quý DOJI
18 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Tập Đoàn Sun Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu Tập Đoàn Sun Group
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ILA Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Ngân hàng Lộc Phát Việt Nam LPBank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng Lộc Phát Việt Nam LPBank
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại ADA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại ADA Việt Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại ADA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại ADA Việt Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD Fushan Technology Vietnam
500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm