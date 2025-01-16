Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Indochina Plaza Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 433 - 500 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Tại Indochina Plaza Hanoi
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Với Mức Lương 433 - 500 Triệu
Major duties and responsibilities:
Work as shift (s1: 07:30-16:30; s2: 09:30-18:30; s3: 13:00-22:00) (6 days per week; off 1 day per week)
Work as shift
• Play a role as a link among tenants and customers and the Management Board of the Loop Shopping Center and other relevant departments.
• Handle all incoming and outgoing telephone calls in a professional manner.
• Promptly and politely respond to all feedbacks, enquiries, complaints, lost and found, delivery etc and handle them in an efficient and courteous manner.
• Maintain building administration record, update & filing systematically.
• Compile Weekly Report and other relevant record/ report as required by Head of CS.
• Record all activities during the shift, highlight and report any unusual/ outstanding issues.
• Assist the operations flowing smoothly and consistently according to SOPs.
• Ensure all equipment and facilities are maintained and well keeping at all times.
• Any further tasks necessary for the smooth operations and customer service of the building assigned by Head of CS.
Với Mức Lương 433 - 500 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Indochina Plaza Hanoi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Indochina Plaza Hanoi
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
