Tuyển Designer CTY TNHH TM DV Truyền Thông The Lamp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại CTY TNHH TM DV Truyền Thông The Lamp
- Hồ Chí Minh: 25/12 Xuân thủy, Phường An Khánh, TP Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu
About the Role:
We are seeking a creative, detail-oriented Multimedia Designer to join our growing marketing and branding team. This role is responsible for bringing ideas to life across a range of digital platforms—from concept development to final execution.
You will work closely with marketing, product, and content teams to create high-impact visuals that elevate brand presence, engage audiences, and support strategic campaigns—particularly in the premium and lifestyle space.
Job Description
• Develop and execute creative concepts across digital platforms: social media, website, email, display ads, and video
• Design high-quality visuals, motion graphics, animations, and short-form videos for brand campaigns
• Collaborate with the marketing team on campaign strategy, visual storytelling, and content planning
• Ensure all work is aligned with the brand’s tone, style, and visual identity—especially for premium/luxury positioning
• Optimize graphics and assets for multiple digital formats and channels (mobile, desktop, etc.)
• Manage multiple projects and deadlines from brief to final delivery
• Stay current with design trends, tools, and technology in the digital and luxury space
Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CTY TNHH TM DV Truyền Thông The Lamp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CTY TNHH TM DV Truyền Thông The Lamp
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI