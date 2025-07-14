Tuyển Designer CTY TNHH TM DV Truyền Thông The Lamp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

About the Role:

We are seeking a creative, detail-oriented Multimedia Designer to join our growing marketing and branding team. This role is responsible for bringing ideas to life across a range of digital platforms—from concept development to final execution.

You will work closely with marketing, product, and content teams to create high-impact visuals that elevate brand presence, engage audiences, and support strategic campaigns—particularly in the premium and lifestyle space.

Job Description

• Develop and execute creative concepts across digital platforms: social media, website, email, display ads, and video

• Design high-quality visuals, motion graphics, animations, and short-form videos for brand campaigns

• Collaborate with the marketing team on campaign strategy, visual storytelling, and content planning

• Ensure all work is aligned with the brand’s tone, style, and visual identity—especially for premium/luxury positioning

• Optimize graphics and assets for multiple digital formats and channels (mobile, desktop, etc.)

• Manage multiple projects and deadlines from brief to final delivery

• Stay current with design trends, tools, and technology in the digital and luxury space