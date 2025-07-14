Tuyển Designer CTY TNHH TM DV Truyền Thông The Lamp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Tuyển Designer CTY TNHH TM DV Truyền Thông The Lamp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

CTY TNHH TM DV Truyền Thông The Lamp
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/08/2025
CTY TNHH TM DV Truyền Thông The Lamp

Designer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại CTY TNHH TM DV Truyền Thông The Lamp

Mức lương
15 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 25/12 Xuân thủy, Phường An Khánh, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu

About the Role:
We are seeking a creative, detail-oriented Multimedia Designer to join our growing marketing and branding team. This role is responsible for bringing ideas to life across a range of digital platforms—from concept development to final execution.
You will work closely with marketing, product, and content teams to create high-impact visuals that elevate brand presence, engage audiences, and support strategic campaigns—particularly in the premium and lifestyle space.
Job Description
• Develop and execute creative concepts across digital platforms: social media, website, email, display ads, and video
• Design high-quality visuals, motion graphics, animations, and short-form videos for brand campaigns
• Collaborate with the marketing team on campaign strategy, visual storytelling, and content planning
• Ensure all work is aligned with the brand’s tone, style, and visual identity—especially for premium/luxury positioning
• Optimize graphics and assets for multiple digital formats and channels (mobile, desktop, etc.)
• Manage multiple projects and deadlines from brief to final delivery
• Stay current with design trends, tools, and technology in the digital and luxury space

Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CTY TNHH TM DV Truyền Thông The Lamp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CTY TNHH TM DV Truyền Thông The Lamp

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CTY TNHH TM DV Truyền Thông The Lamp

CTY TNHH TM DV Truyền Thông The Lamp

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 126 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-designer-thu-nhap-15tr-18tr-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job362816
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Lesmers làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 9.5 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Lesmers làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 9.5 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình
10 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NEXDOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH NEXDOR VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DIGIMARK CONSULTANT AK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 6 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DIGIMARK CONSULTANT AK
4 - 6 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ BẠN UỐNG TÔI LÁI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ BẠN UỐNG TÔI LÁI
1 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty Cổ Phần Nước Giải Khát Rooster làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Nước Giải Khát Rooster
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Designlab làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Designlab
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CP TOYAR INC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CP TOYAR INC
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH PACIFIC BREWERY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PACIFIC BREWERY
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Mỹ Phẩm B Happy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Mỹ Phẩm B Happy
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Weddingbook Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 426 - 697 USD Công Ty TNHH Weddingbook Việt Nam
426 - 697 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer KPMG Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận KPMG Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer ODM Group Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ODM Group Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Hộ Kinh Doanh Lê Minh Tùng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Hộ Kinh Doanh Lê Minh Tùng
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Yakjin Ho Chi Minh Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Yakjin Ho Chi Minh Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Cabinzero Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Cabinzero Viet Nam
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ - XÂY DỰNG KHÔNG GIAN MỞ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ - XÂY DỰNG KHÔNG GIAN MỞ
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH T COSMETIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH T COSMETIC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THỜI TRANG BULL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THỜI TRANG BULL
16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CP DƯỢC PHẨM AMPHARCO U.S.A làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CP DƯỢC PHẨM AMPHARCO U.S.A
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sj Brothers Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Sj Brothers Group
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH META TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH META TECH
9 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer Kume Design Asia Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 USD Kume Design Asia Co.ltd
1 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Vacons Architects (Interior Design & Build) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vacons Architects (Interior Design & Build)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer HỘ KINH DOANH SIXMEN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH SIXMEN
8 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Tổ Chức Sự Kiện B2 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Tổ Chức Sự Kiện B2
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH OS Research làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH OS Research
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Designer Minh Graphic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Minh Graphic
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển TP. HCM (HDBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,200 USD Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển TP. HCM (HDBank) Pro Company
Trên 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm