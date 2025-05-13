Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ TÀI CHÍNH NEW ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 19 Đinh Bộ Lĩnh, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Tiếp nhận Brief từ các bộ phận liên quan: Content – Marketing. / Receive briefs from relevant departments: Content – Marketing.

Receive briefs from relevant departments: Content – Marketing.

Thiết kế các ấn phẩm truyền thông thương hiệu. / Design brand communication materials.

Design brand communication materials.

Thiết kế các ấn phẩm truyền thông Offline/Activation/Event: Standee, Voucher, Leaflet, Backdrop,... / Design offline/activation/event communication materials such as standees, vouchers, leaflets, backdrops, etc.

Design offline/activation/event communication materials such as standees, vouchers, leaflets, backdrops, etc.

Thiết kế các ấn phẩm Online/Digital: Landing Page, Website, Banner Ads, Thumbnail. / Design online/digital materials such as landing pages, websites, banner ads, and thumbnails.

Design online/digital materials such as landing pages, websites, banner ads, and thumbnails.

Process product images.

Xử lý hình ảnh sản phẩm. / Process product images.

Chủ động nắm bắt, cập nhật và đề xuất các xu hướng thiết kế mới để tối ưu design các ấn phẩm. / Proactively keep up with and suggest new design trends to optimize design materials.

Proactively keep up with and suggest new design trends to optimize design materials.

Các công việc khác theo sự phân công của cấp trên. / Perform other tasks as assigned by superiors.

Perform other tasks as assigned by superiors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tối thiểu 2 năm kinh nghiệm / Minimum 2 years of experience

Minimum 2 years of experience

Có kiến thức chuyên ngành thiết kế, đồ hoạ. / Possess specialized knowledge in design and graphics.

Possess specialized knowledge in design and graphics.

Có khiếu thẩm mỹ và hài hước 1 chút để đáp ứng thiết kế hình ảnh cho các kênh Social Media của công ty. / Have an aesthetic sense and a bit of humor to create appealing visuals for the company\'s social media channels.

Have an aesthetic sense and a bit of humor to create appealing visuals for the company\'s social media channels.

Sử dụng thành thạo PTS, AI. / Proficient in Photoshop (PTS) and Illustrator (AI).

Proficient in Photoshop (PTS) and Illustrator (AI).

Ưu tiên ứng viên nhanh nhẹn, chịu khó, có khả năng chịu được áp lực công việc. / Preference for candidates who are quick, hardworking, and capable of handling work pressure.

Preference for candidates who are quick, hardworking, and capable of handling work pressure.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ TÀI CHÍNH NEW ASIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Lương: thỏa thuận / Salary: Negotiable.

Salary: Negotiable.

Cung cấp thiết bị máy móc làm việc / Provided with necessary work equipment.

Provided with necessary work equipment.

Cơ hội thăng tiến cao / High promotion opportunities.

High promotion opportunities.

Trà sữa hàng tuần / Weekly bubble tea treats.

Weekly bubble tea treats.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ TÀI CHÍNH NEW ASIA

