Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRÒ CHƠI ASCEND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

Design and iterate on user interfaces and gameplay experiences for mobile games and applications.

Create wireframes, high-fidelity mockups, user flows, and prototypes using Figma.

Collaborate cross-functionally with developers, product managers, and other stakeholders to bring concepts to life.

Conduct user research and usability testing to validate design decisions.

Drive design documentation and communication using Confluence and manage workflows through Jira.

Ensure consistent and high-quality visual design aligned with our brand and game style.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends, emerging tools, and mobile UI/UX best practices.

Mentor junior designers and contribute to design system development when applicable.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirement:

4+ years of experience in mobile game or app design, with a strong portfolio showcasing both.

Proficiency in Figma for UI/UX design and prototyping.

Familiarity with Jira and Confluence for agile workflow and documentation.

Deep understanding of the mobile game industry, including monetization strategies, engagement mechanics, and user behavior.

Strong visual design skills and attention to detail.

Ability to analyze user data and apply insights to design improvements.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

A proactive, creative, and problem-solving mindset.

Nice to Have

Experience working on free-to-play (F2P) mobile titles.

Skills in motion design or animation.

Familiarity with Unity or other game engines from a design perspective.

Background in user research or data-driven design optimization.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRÒ CHƠI ASCEND Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable based on experience and qualifications.

Performance-based salary reviews every 6 months.

Project-based performance bonuses.

Additional benefits: birthday gifts, holiday bonuses (Women’s Day, marriage, childbirth), financial support for health issues or accidents, and bereavement support in case of a family member’s passing according to company policies.

Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as per labor law regulations.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRÒ CHƠI ASCEND

