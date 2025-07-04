Tuyển Designer CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ST EVENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ST EVENT
- Hồ Chí Minh: 55
- 57 Phan Xích Long, Phường 2, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu
Taking part in brainstorming with project team to produce ideas aligned with top-line concepts.
Search for information related to assigned projects, research customer insights, brands, and customer design styles, access new design trends, ideas, technologies, and design materials suitable for project implementation
Hand drawing and sketching in three-dimensional term.
Presenting creative 3D layout/ idea for project team
Developing 3D layout plan.
3D design of event items: stage, welcome gate, photobooth, game area, exhibition area, interior layout...
Rendering 3D photos.
Rendering 3D clips.
Releasing final artwork and technical drawing before production.
Researching& analyzing new technologies in advertising fields and spot out the key info that support the ideation process.
Staff management and art 3D direction.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proficient in graphic software for work: Hand-drawn sketches (Sketch), Autodesk 3ds Max or Autodesk Maya, Sketchup; know or be proficient in Renders software Lumion, UE, some other supporting 2D software such as PTS, AI.
Knowing lighting performance software, making Film/Video is a big advantage (Premiere, After Effect).
Experience in 3D design for events, working for many brands.
Experience in perspective, low poly, high poly character modelings.- Understanding and knowledge of sound, lighting and stage materials.
Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ST EVENT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thưởng tất cả các dịp Lễ, Tết & thưởng kết quả kinh doanh
Tham gia bảo hiểm sức khoẻ PTI
Tham gia BHXH, BHTN, BHYT,...
Môi trường làm việc Gen Z trẻ trung, nhiệt huyết, năng động
Thời gian làm việc : Thứ 2-Thứ 6 ( 9h-18h)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ST EVENT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
