Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công TY TNHH Lava Digital làm việc tại Điện Biên thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Điện Biên: - 236/26c Điện Biên Phủ, Thành phố Điện Biên Phủ

Mô Tả Công Việc

1. Execution

- Work with manager to understand media plan, set up and execute digital media campaigns on internal ad platforms (Programmatic and direct campaigns). Daily optimization and management of campaigns, handle reports for AdOp team (traffic, screenshot, tracking,...), creative (banner), monitor campaigns from all platforms such as Adnetwork, Programmatic...

- Troubleshoot campaign deliver issues to help find solutions for performance issues

- Allocate budgets and monitor costs to optimize profit

- Analyze data and prepare insightful reports

- Manage campaign performance/awareness

- Evaluate the effectiveness of campaigns in order to inform future campaigns

- Work with the internal media and account teams to understand the clients’ online advertising campaigns’ objectives

- Understand the background and expectation to give the best solution for clients when it comes to problems

3. Others

- Study HTML, digital media & adtech terms, concepts, definition.

- Identify market trends and insights. Study and update knowledge of digital marketing, Adtech.

- Participate to other related projects or tasks based on requirement of company.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Bachelor\'s degree in Marketing, Advertising, or a related field (preferred).

2 years of experience in Ad Operations or a similar role.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

- Proficient in using Ad Network, Programmatic, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, with knowledge of optimization techniques and flexible issue handling.

- Ability to comprehend reports on digital marketing.

- Strong data analysis skills.

- Basic knowledge of browsers, HTML, CSS, JavaScript... is an advantage.

- Good teamwork skills.

- Attentive, meticulous, and responsible in work.

- English communication skills are an advantage

Quyền Lợi

Working time: Monday to Friday, from 9AM to 6PM.

- A two-month probationary period. Receive 85% Net salary during probation.

- Salary review every year.

- Opportunity to work with young, dynamic team and BOD who has years of experience in business, marketing, digital media, ad tech and programmatic ad.

- Opportunity to work and train by the Advertising Global team on narrative selling strategy, and professional workflow standardized according to international standards.

- Has health and social insurance based on policy of company.

- Join team building every year and other outdoor activities of Lava Digital Group.

- Opportunity to work with potential clients (GroupM, Puclicis, Vivaki, Havas, Dentsu Aegis Network, OMG, etc),…

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

