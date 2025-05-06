Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công TY TNHH Lava Digital làm việc tại Điện Biên thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công TY TNHH Lava Digital làm việc tại Điện Biên thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Công TY TNHH Lava Digital
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/06/2025
Công TY TNHH Lava Digital

Dịch vụ quảng cáo

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ quảng cáo Tại Công TY TNHH Lava Digital

Mức lương
12 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Điện Biên:

- 236/26c Điện Biên Phủ, Thành phố Điện Biên Phủ

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ quảng cáo Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu

1. Execution
- Work with manager to understand media plan, set up and execute digital media campaigns on internal ad platforms (Programmatic and direct campaigns). Daily optimization and management of campaigns, handle reports for AdOp team (traffic, screenshot, tracking,...), creative (banner), monitor campaigns from all platforms such as Adnetwork, Programmatic...
- Troubleshoot campaign deliver issues to help find solutions for performance issues
- Allocate budgets and monitor costs to optimize profit
- Analyze data and prepare insightful reports
- Manage campaign performance/awareness
- Evaluate the effectiveness of campaigns in order to inform future campaigns
- Work with the internal media and account teams to understand the clients’ online advertising campaigns’ objectives
- Understand the background and expectation to give the best solution for clients when it comes to problems
3. Others
- Study HTML, digital media & adtech terms, concepts, definition.
- Identify market trends and insights. Study and update knowledge of digital marketing, Adtech.
- Participate to other related projects or tasks based on requirement of company.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in Marketing, Advertising, or a related field (preferred).
2 years of experience in Ad Operations or a similar role.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Proficient in using Ad Network, Programmatic, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, with knowledge of optimization techniques and flexible issue handling.
- Ability to comprehend reports on digital marketing.
- Strong data analysis skills.
- Basic knowledge of browsers, HTML, CSS, JavaScript... is an advantage.
- Good teamwork skills.
- Attentive, meticulous, and responsible in work.
- English communication skills are an advantage

Tại Công TY TNHH Lava Digital Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time: Monday to Friday, from 9AM to 6PM.
- A two-month probationary period. Receive 85% Net salary during probation.
- Salary review every year.
- Opportunity to work with young, dynamic team and BOD who has years of experience in business, marketing, digital media, ad tech and programmatic ad.
- Opportunity to work and train by the Advertising Global team on narrative selling strategy, and professional workflow standardized according to international standards.
- Has health and social insurance based on policy of company.
- Join team building every year and other outdoor activities of Lava Digital Group.
- Opportunity to work with potential clients (GroupM, Puclicis, Vivaki, Havas, Dentsu Aegis Network, OMG, etc),…

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công TY TNHH Lava Digital

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công TY TNHH Lava Digital

Công TY TNHH Lava Digital

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 236/26C Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 17, Quận Bình Thạnh, Tp.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-dich-vu-quang-cao-thu-nhap-12-15-trieu-vnd-tai-dien-bien-job355668
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm TAHK Foundation
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo TAHK Foundation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TAHK Foundation
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GOLD KEY MEIDA
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo GOLD KEY MEIDA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
GOLD KEY MEIDA
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 39 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 39 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GOLD KEY MEIDA
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo GOLD KEY MEIDA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
GOLD KEY MEIDA
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Hạn nộp: 24/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup
Hạn nộp: 24/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 13 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 20/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hải Dương Yên Bái Hưng Yên Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Hải Phòng Bạc Liêu Bắc Kạn Bến Tre Cà Mau Bình Định Bình Phước Cao Bằng Bình Thuận Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Điện Biên Hà Tĩnh Hòa Bình Lạng Sơn Lào Cai Kiên Giang Đắk Lắk Hà Giang Gia Lai Hậu Giang Hà Nam Kon Tum Khánh Hòa Lai Châu Lâm Đồng Nam Định Ninh Thuận Long An Ninh Bình Nghệ An Phú Thọ Phú Yên Sơn La Tây Ninh Thái Bình Thái Nguyên Sóc Trăng Thanh Hóa Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Bình Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Trà Vinh Quảng Trị Quảng Nam Tiền Giang Quảng Ninh Quảng Ngãi Vĩnh Phúc Còn 245 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hải Phòng Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Bình Định Bắc Kạn Bạc Liêu Bình Thuận Bến Tre Cần Thơ Bình Phước Cà Mau Cao Bằng Điện Biên Đắk Lắk Gia Lai Hà Nam Hà Giang Đồng Tháp Hà Tĩnh Kiên Giang Hòa Bình Lai Châu Hậu Giang Khánh Hòa Lạng Sơn Kon Tum Lâm Đồng Lào Cai Nghệ An Long An Ninh Thuận Nam Định Ninh Bình Phú Thọ Quảng Ngãi Quảng Bình Phú Yên Quảng Ninh Sơn La Quảng Nam Quảng Trị Thái Bình Sóc Trăng Tây Ninh Thanh Hóa Trà Vinh Thái Nguyên Thừa Thiên Huế Tiền Giang Yên Bái Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Phúc Còn 234 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN ĐẠT
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN ĐẠT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HAPAS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing HAPAS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
HAPAS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Hoà Phát
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Hoà Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Hoà Phát
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LỮ HÀNH ASIA NOVO
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH LỮ HÀNH ASIA NOVO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH LỮ HÀNH ASIA NOVO
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm TAHK Foundation
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo TAHK Foundation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TAHK Foundation
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GOLD KEY MEIDA
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo GOLD KEY MEIDA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
GOLD KEY MEIDA
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 39 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 39 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GOLD KEY MEIDA
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo GOLD KEY MEIDA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
GOLD KEY MEIDA
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Hạn nộp: 24/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup
Hạn nộp: 24/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 13 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 20/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất