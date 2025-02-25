Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Sóc Trăng thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Navigos Search
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD
Job Purpose & Overview
The Sample Room Development Manager is responsible for overseeing the entire sample development process for bags and related products. This includes managing pattern drafting, 3D modeling, marker making, consumption calculation, and prototype development while ensuring high-quality standards and production feasibility. The role also involves training and mentoring pattern makers, optimizing technical processes, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to secure orders and drive continuous improvement.
Key Responsibilities
1. Sample Room Management & Development
• Plan, manage, and coordinate the sample development workflow, ensuring timely execution of sample orders.
• Develop technical patterns (2D/3D), markers, BOM (Bill of Materials), and SMV (Standard Minute Value) to meet buyer requirements.
• Ensure seamless communication between Sales, Production, and Sample Room teams to align on customer specifications and production feasibility.
• Oversee sample quality control, defect analysis, and corrective actions to ensure top-quality prototypes.
• Implement strategic plans to increase the success rate of samples leading to bulk order confirmations.
• Ensure 70% of sample developments successfully convert into orders by meeting quality and buyer expectations.
Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
