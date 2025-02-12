Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Gardenline International (VN) làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Tasks and Responsibilities

1. For orders:

• Place orders to factory, check and confirm the price, shipdate.

• Follow up orders from receiving PO to ship out.

• Update all related product information correctly and quickly to factory and production

team.

• Cooperate with Production Team to make sure producing on time.

• Track delivery schedule.

• Raise the issue quickly to CS/ Sale/ Boss Team when it is considered as a serious issue

to make sure it will not damage company.

• Responsible for managing the product, Costing Analysis to make sure the profit margins

are maintained.

• Resolve and deal with factory if have any issue related to orders.

2. For customers:

• Update weekly report to customer: Production status report, shipping plan.

• Arrange the shipping schedule: make booking, release booking to factory.

• Arrange mixing containers