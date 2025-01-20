Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Event Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Event Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Purpose of Position:
As a Furniture Coordinator – Supply Chain, you will be responsible for supporting the broader supply chain function.
Duties and Responsibilities:
• Verify that factory work-in-process materials, components and packing status matches production
plan provided by factory marketing team and Whalen’s ship schedule. This is achieved through
weekly factory walk-throughs, from raw material through packing.
• Where WIP does not align with on-time shipping targets, proactively work with factory production
management and leadership to identify plan to eliminate gaps and minimize risk to on-time ship
schedules.
• Where WIP does not align with on-time shipping targets, proactively escalate risk to Whalen’s Asia
management and US partners.
• Maintain strong business relationship with factory team members and internal team members,
including Quality Control, Engineering and Merchandising.
• Perform other duties as assigned by management.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI