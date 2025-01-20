Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Event Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Event Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Event Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Purpose of Position:
As a Furniture Coordinator – Supply Chain, you will be responsible for supporting the broader supply chain function.
Duties and Responsibilities:
• Verify that factory work-in-process materials, components and packing status matches production
plan provided by factory marketing team and Whalen’s ship schedule. This is achieved through
weekly factory walk-throughs, from raw material through packing.
• Where WIP does not align with on-time shipping targets, proactively work with factory production
management and leadership to identify plan to eliminate gaps and minimize risk to on-time ship
schedules.
• Where WIP does not align with on-time shipping targets, proactively escalate risk to Whalen’s Asia
management and US partners.
• Maintain strong business relationship with factory team members and internal team members,
including Quality Control, Engineering and Merchandising.
• Perform other duties as assigned by management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: River Garden, 170 Nguyen Van Huong Street, Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

