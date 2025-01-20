Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Purpose of Position:

As a Furniture Coordinator – Supply Chain, you will be responsible for supporting the broader supply chain function.

Duties and Responsibilities:

• Verify that factory work-in-process materials, components and packing status matches production

plan provided by factory marketing team and Whalen’s ship schedule. This is achieved through

weekly factory walk-throughs, from raw material through packing.

• Where WIP does not align with on-time shipping targets, proactively work with factory production

management and leadership to identify plan to eliminate gaps and minimize risk to on-time ship

schedules.

• Where WIP does not align with on-time shipping targets, proactively escalate risk to Whalen’s Asia

management and US partners.

• Maintain strong business relationship with factory team members and internal team members,

including Quality Control, Engineering and Merchandising.

• Perform other duties as assigned by management.