Tuyển Event Marketing Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Tuyển Event Marketing Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam

Event Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Event Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam

Mức lương
1,500 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 1, Số 106 Nguyễn Giản Thanh, Phường 15, Quận 10, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Event Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD

I. WHAT WILL YOU DO?
• Developing prints and event marketing strategies that align with the overall brand and business objectives
• Planning and executing prints and events, from concept to completion, ensuring they meet quality, brand, and budgetary standards
• Coordinating cross-functional teams to manage all aspects of prints, event planning, including logistics, design, content, and promotion
• Creating and managing timelines and budgets for prints and event marketing campaigns
• Conducting market research to identify prints and event opportunities and understand target audience preferences
• Designing and implementing branding and promotional activities before, during, and after the event to maximize attendance and engagement
• Measuring event success and analyzing data to report on return on investment and key performance indicators
• Negotiating contracts with vendors, sponsors, and venues to ensure favorable terms
• Leveraging social media and digital marketing tools to enhance event promotion and audience reach
• Building and maintaining relationships with industry partners, sponsors, and other stakeholders
• Ensuring compliance with health, safety, and legal regulations throughout the event planning and execution process

Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam

Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 24C Trương Định, Phường 6, Quận 3

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-event-marketing-thu-nhap-1-500-2-000-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job303588
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Event Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị
Tuyển Event Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)
Tuyển Event Marketing Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 09/05/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm British University Vietnam (BUV)
Tuyển Event Marketing British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
British University Vietnam (BUV)
Hạn nộp: 24/04/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hanwha Life Vietnam
Tuyển Event Marketing Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hanwha Life Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hà Nội Vĩnh Phúc Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 03/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Abbott
Tuyển Event Marketing Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Abbott
Hạn nộp: 26/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL
Hạn nộp: 20/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Event Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị
Tuyển Event Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)
Tuyển Event Marketing Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 09/05/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm British University Vietnam (BUV)
Tuyển Event Marketing British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
British University Vietnam (BUV)
Hạn nộp: 24/04/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hanwha Life Vietnam
Tuyển Event Marketing Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hanwha Life Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hà Nội Vĩnh Phúc Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 03/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Abbott
Tuyển Event Marketing Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Abbott
Hạn nộp: 26/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL
Hạn nộp: 20/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Event Marketing Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Abbott
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hanwha Life Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD Navigos Search
15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm