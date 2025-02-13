Tuyển Event Marketing Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Event Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 1, Số 106 Nguyễn Giản Thanh, Phường 15, Quận 10, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Event Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD
I. WHAT WILL YOU DO?
• Developing prints and event marketing strategies that align with the overall brand and business objectives
• Planning and executing prints and events, from concept to completion, ensuring they meet quality, brand, and budgetary standards
• Coordinating cross-functional teams to manage all aspects of prints, event planning, including logistics, design, content, and promotion
• Creating and managing timelines and budgets for prints and event marketing campaigns
• Conducting market research to identify prints and event opportunities and understand target audience preferences
• Designing and implementing branding and promotional activities before, during, and after the event to maximize attendance and engagement
• Measuring event success and analyzing data to report on return on investment and key performance indicators
• Negotiating contracts with vendors, sponsors, and venues to ensure favorable terms
• Leveraging social media and digital marketing tools to enhance event promotion and audience reach
• Building and maintaining relationships with industry partners, sponsors, and other stakeholders
• Ensuring compliance with health, safety, and legal regulations throughout the event planning and execution process
Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam
