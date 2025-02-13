Tuyển Event Marketing Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

I. WHAT WILL YOU DO?

• Developing prints and event marketing strategies that align with the overall brand and business objectives

• Planning and executing prints and events, from concept to completion, ensuring they meet quality, brand, and budgetary standards

• Coordinating cross-functional teams to manage all aspects of prints, event planning, including logistics, design, content, and promotion

• Creating and managing timelines and budgets for prints and event marketing campaigns

• Conducting market research to identify prints and event opportunities and understand target audience preferences

• Designing and implementing branding and promotional activities before, during, and after the event to maximize attendance and engagement

• Measuring event success and analyzing data to report on return on investment and key performance indicators

• Negotiating contracts with vendors, sponsors, and venues to ensure favorable terms

• Leveraging social media and digital marketing tools to enhance event promotion and audience reach

• Building and maintaining relationships with industry partners, sponsors, and other stakeholders

• Ensuring compliance with health, safety, and legal regulations throughout the event planning and execution process