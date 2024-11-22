Tuyển HR thu nhập 5 - 8 triệu Bán thời gian tại Hà Nội

As a HR Collaborator, you will work closely with the HR team to provide administrative support across various HR functions. This role is ideal for someone with strong organizational skills who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment. You will assist with day-to-day HR activities, ensuring smooth and efficient operations.



Key Responsibilities

- Assist with HR administrative tasks, including maintaining employee records, updating databases, and handling documentation.

- Support the onboarding process by helping with new hire paperwork, and coordinating orientation schedules.

- Support internal communication efforts, including sending out HR-related announcements and updates.

- Assist in the preparation of reports, presentations, and other HR-related materials.

- Coordinate meetings, interviews, and other HR events as needed.