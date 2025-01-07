Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Tại Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tan Binh Industrial Park, Tay Thanh Ward, Tan Phu District, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Với Mức Lương 600 - 800 USD
- Test plans, test specifications, sample lists, sample reports are met customer re-quirement and Company regulation, QM document related.
- Handle incoming samples, sample preparation and assignment test for technician.
- Review the testing requests before processing in lab.
- Evaluating the results.
- Arrange documents in the lab according to lab rules.
- Inspire technical staff to attain goals and pursue excellence.
- Identify opportunities for technical improvement and makes constructive suggestions for change.
- Ensure reports issue on time and accuracy.
- Properly monitoring the capacity of each equipment to ensure its not damaged.
- Ensure day-to-day compliance in HSE & Quality management system.
- Develop new test method as management's request.
- Perform other tasks assigned by the lab team leader.
Với Mức Lương 600 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- At least 3 years of experience in textile, footwear, consumer production and testing Laboratory.
Tại Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Labor contract and insurance by law, modern technology, active team- work, good career path
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
