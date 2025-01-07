Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD

- Test plans, test specifications, sample lists, sample reports are met customer re-quirement and Company regulation, QM document related.

- Handle incoming samples, sample preparation and assignment test for technician.

- Review the testing requests before processing in lab.

- Evaluating the results.

- Arrange documents in the lab according to lab rules.

- Inspire technical staff to attain goals and pursue excellence.

- Identify opportunities for technical improvement and makes constructive suggestions for change.

- Ensure reports issue on time and accuracy.

- Properly monitoring the capacity of each equipment to ensure its not damaged.

- Ensure day-to-day compliance in HSE & Quality management system.

- Develop new test method as management's request.

- Perform other tasks assigned by the lab team leader.